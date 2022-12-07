Mailed ballots, tight deadlines caused a crunch for Pa. elections officials. Now, comes the reckoning. Keith Haring (1958-1990) is among those recognized with new state historical markers across Pennsylvania. Haring was raised in Kutztown where the newly approved historical marker will recognize him and his life’s work. An internationally recognized artist known for his contributions to Pop art as well as his socially engaged works that addressed the AIDS epidemic and public health, racism, homophobia and environmentalism, Haring believed in the power of art to promote inclusivity, address social issues, and promote a healthy democracy.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO