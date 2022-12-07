Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania Receiving $6.6 Million to Make Broadband Accessible for All
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $36 Million to Support Communities Across Pa. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.
bctv.org
Report Urges Governor-Elect to Fix PA Unemployment System
A new report urges Pennsylvania’s governor-elect to revamp the state’s unemployment compensation system as soon as he takes office in January. The Keystone Research Center report said Pennsylvania’s online unemployment system fails the people who need it, by not processing claims in a timely manner. It found only 56% of claimants receive their first payment within 10 weeks.
bctv.org
Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court
IMAGE: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton speaks at a news conference at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the discuss the 2022 midterm election results. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
bctv.org
36 New State Historical Markers Approved, including Keith Haring in Berks
Mailed ballots, tight deadlines caused a crunch for Pa. elections officials. Now, comes the reckoning. Keith Haring (1958-1990) is among those recognized with new state historical markers across Pennsylvania. Haring was raised in Kutztown where the newly approved historical marker will recognize him and his life’s work. An internationally recognized artist known for his contributions to Pop art as well as his socially engaged works that addressed the AIDS epidemic and public health, racism, homophobia and environmentalism, Haring believed in the power of art to promote inclusivity, address social issues, and promote a healthy democracy.
bctv.org
Milwood shares expertise at Pa. Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns conference
Pauline Milwood, assistant professor of hospitality management at Penn State Berks, recently shared her expertise in the hospitality field with the Pennsylvania Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns (PABBI) at their Educational Conference for Innkeepers and Aspiring Innkeepers, held Nov. 14–15 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in State College, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0