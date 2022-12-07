Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths killed during a violent night near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing stories and memories. Atlanta police officials...
Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a woman found dead in a house fire that also killed her nephew was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed. The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road the morning of Dec. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
Body recovered after trench collapses in Cobb County neighborhood
A person was killed Friday after becoming trapped in a trench in Smyrna, officials said....
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
atlantanewsfirst.com
66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalated in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting. Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dekalb County (Dekalb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Dekalb Medical Parkway and the Covington Highway at around 10:30 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Group of protestors attack firefighters near site of APD training facility, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters with the DeKalb County Fire Department were allegedly attacked by protestors while attempting to put out a fire. Fire crews were called to Key Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a dumpster fire. Officials said the fire broke out near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg woman charged in fatal DUI wreck
A Sharpsburg woman is facing multiple charges in an Oct. 30 wreck that killed a Palmetto man and injured three others. Arianne Nicole Apperson, 39, was arrested Nov. 30 for first degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to exercise due care, following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
WATCH: 'Massive' 250-Year-Old Tree Flattens Georgia Home
It trapped the owner inside.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Smyrna man dies after being buried in dirt, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Smyrna police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one worker died after being buried under 6 to 8 feet of dirt on Friday afternoon. Firefighters in Cobb County tried to recover the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. There...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s dead at the scene.
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of an incident at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. at the BP in the 3000 block of Lakewood Avenue. The Georgia State Patrol is assisting East Point Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
Comments / 0