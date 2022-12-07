ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths killed during a violent night near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing stories and memories. Atlanta police officials...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation

Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalated in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting. Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sharpsburg woman charged in fatal DUI wreck

A Sharpsburg woman is facing multiple charges in an Oct. 30 wreck that killed a Palmetto man and injured three others. Arianne Nicole Apperson, 39, was arrested Nov. 30 for first degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to exercise due care, following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.
PALMETTO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Smyrna man dies after being buried in dirt, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Smyrna police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one worker died after being buried under 6 to 8 feet of dirt on Friday afternoon. Firefighters in Cobb County tried to recover the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. There...
SMYRNA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of an incident at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. at the BP in the 3000 block of Lakewood Avenue. The Georgia State Patrol is assisting East Point Police...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

