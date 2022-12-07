ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
electrek.co

Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025

Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
TheStreet

Here's How to Keep Winter Utility Bills Down as Energy Costs Rise

Energy costs are on a forward march this winter, as home heating costs will rise by 28% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That should steam U.S. consumers who are already confronting high inflation and high-interest rates for in-demand commodities like food, gas, and automobiles. “For the...
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
rigzone.com

Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed

The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
marinelink.com

Major 'Firsts' for U.S. Offshore Wind Space

December was a month of major “firsts” in the U.S. offshore wind space. The first federal auction for offshore wind was held for the West Coast, and the first federal leases for commercial floating wind projects were provisionally awarded. These events are key milestones in the journey to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Bill aims to stop care homes in UK preventing visits due to Covid

People would be given a legal right to visit their relatives in care homes and stop providers threatening those who complain with eviction under new legislation proposed last week. The private members bill, introduced in the House of Lords by Lord Hunt of Kings Heath in an effort to spur...

