Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Five companies will pay the feds $750 million for the opportunity to build huge floating wind turbines off the West Coast
The Biden administration's first-ever offshore wind energy lease sale for federal waters off the West Coast generated more than $750 million, as energy companies competed for five areas that could eventually be home to massive floating wind turbines.
Here's How to Keep Winter Utility Bills Down as Energy Costs Rise
Energy costs are on a forward march this winter, as home heating costs will rise by 28% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That should steam U.S. consumers who are already confronting high inflation and high-interest rates for in-demand commodities like food, gas, and automobiles. “For the...
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
House Dems release documents showing oil industry digging in on fossil fuel investments
House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that…
PV Tech
Voltalia signs MOU for green hydrogen project in Egypt with up to 2.7GW solar and wind
Renewables company Voltalia and Egyptian oil company TAQA Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance and operate a green hydrogen cluster with solar PV and wind power. Located in a greenfield site near Ain Sokhna port in the Suez Canal Economic...
In Germany, the tweedy prince is just the latest in a long line of failed putsches
Present-day Germans have a reputation, in Britain at least, for being law-abiding, solid, even stolid citizens who generally toe the line. Like most stereotypes, this caricature is hopelessly inaccurate. Anyone surprised by last week’s foiled “coup” ignores German history and the insurrectionary exploits of one Wolfgang Kapp.
rigzone.com
Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
marinelink.com
Major 'Firsts' for U.S. Offshore Wind Space
December was a month of major “firsts” in the U.S. offshore wind space. The first federal auction for offshore wind was held for the West Coast, and the first federal leases for commercial floating wind projects were provisionally awarded. These events are key milestones in the journey to...
Bill aims to stop care homes in UK preventing visits due to Covid
People would be given a legal right to visit their relatives in care homes and stop providers threatening those who complain with eviction under new legislation proposed last week. The private members bill, introduced in the House of Lords by Lord Hunt of Kings Heath in an effort to spur...
