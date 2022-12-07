ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega says she had COVID filming the 'Wednesday' dance scene: 'I felt like I'd been hit by a car'

By Eammon Jacobs
 3 days ago
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Netflix

  • "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega said she had COVID while filming her viral dance scene.
  • The actor said she was given medicine in between takes to keep her going.
  • She only did the scene once and wasn't able to try it a second time.

Netflix's "Wednesday" has been a hit with audiences since it debuted on the streaming platform in November, as the show reimagines "The Addams Family" for a new generation by focusing on their titular morose daughter, played by "X" and "Scream" star Jenna Ortega .

Ortega has clearly struck a chord with fans since the now-iconic dance scene has gone viral on TikTok thanks to the star's unique moves on the dance floor.

But the star recently told NME that she actually had COVID during production, and she felt very unwell while filming the dance.

Ortega said: "I'd gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it's crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up and — it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad — I had the body aches."

The actor added that she felt like she'd been "hit by a car" and the crew gave her medicine sporadically while filming.

Ortega also noted that she hadn't had a positive test result at the time, which is why she was still allowed on set.

She said: "I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Netflix has faced some backlash online following Ortega's revelation, with fans on Twitter criticizing the streaming service for letting the star on set when she felt so ill in the first place, as she could've infected other actors or members of the crew.

MGM, the production company behind the series, told NME that "strict COVID protocols were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed the production removed Jenna from set."

Ortega also thinks she could've done the dance much better a second time if the crew had had more time during production.

She said: "I asked to redo it but we didn't have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better."

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

