Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and more were honored at the People's Choice Awards 2022. See all the best red carpet photos here.

Olivia Wilde, Ryan Reynolds, and Shania Twain were all honored at the People's Choice Awards on December 6, 2022. Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images, Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

The People's Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, and Olivia Wilde led the red carpet arrivals ahead of the ceremony.

All three picked up awards during the evening. Check out the best red carpet photos here.

Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lizzo at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Billy Porter attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa arrive to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain walked the red carpet in an outfit strikingly similar to the one she wore in her 1998 music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much.""Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds was also seen on the red carpet before being honored with the People's Icon Award.Director and actor Olivia Wilde also made an appearance. Her film "Don't Worry Darling" took home the award for drama movie of the year."Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo rocked a sequinned striped jumpsuit for the occasion."Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay proudly posed with her award for best TV drama star after taking home the honor.Country star Carrie Underwood was seen on the red carpet wearing a black and gold sparkly suit. She took home the award for favorite country musician.Lizzo skipped the red carpet but was photographed after picking up the People's Champion Award.Billy Porter was also in attendance. He wore a distressed black ensemble that he paired with some standout silver jewelry.Supermodel Heidi Klum's outfit also commanded attention. She wore white thigh-high boots and a green-and-white splotch mini-dress."Love Island USA" host Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple."Kenan & Kel" stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson posed together on the red carpet following their reunion on "Saturday Night Live.""Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa showed off her growing baby bump as she posed alongside her husband Tarek El Moussa.Laverne Cox was on red carpet hosting duties and was seen wearing a green gown.Read the original article on Insider