Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and more were honored at the People's Choice Awards 2022. See all the best red carpet photos here.
By Eve Crosbie
3 days ago
The People's Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, and Olivia Wilde led the red carpet arrivals ahead of the ceremony.
All three picked up awards during the evening. Check out the best red carpet photos here.
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program.
The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material.
Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain.
The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Follow Page Six Style’s coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
What you need to know:
Kenan Thompson back to host 2022 People’s Choice Awards — find out who’s nominated
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
The ‘90s Country star was in attendance at ‘The People’s Choice Awards’ on Tuesday night and not only did she give an epic performance and accept the Music Icon award… she did it all with hot pink hair.
Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning.
Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings.
When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation."
PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together.
A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Deadpool? More like Deadcool. Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past recipients Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, the notoriously quick-witted actor had the most hilarious yet heartfelt acceptance speech when he took the stage to at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See the complete list of winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
