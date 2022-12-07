ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and more were honored at the People's Choice Awards 2022. See all the best red carpet photos here.

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kA61u_0jaDPwkI00

Olivia Wilde, Ryan Reynolds, and Shania Twain were all honored at the People's Choice Awards on December 6, 2022.

Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images, Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

  • The People's Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
  • Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, and Olivia Wilde led the red carpet arrivals ahead of the ceremony.
  • All three picked up awards during the evening. Check out the best red carpet photos here.
Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain walked the red carpet in an outfit strikingly similar to the one she wore in her 1998 music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOQpb_0jaDPwkI00
Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds was also seen on the red carpet before being honored with the People's Icon Award.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5UqL_0jaDPwkI00
Ryan Reynolds arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Director and actor Olivia Wilde also made an appearance. Her film "Don't Worry Darling" took home the award for drama movie of the year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPJJg_0jaDPwkI00
Olivia Wilde at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo rocked a sequinned striped jumpsuit for the occasion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqmEI_0jaDPwkI00
Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

"Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay proudly posed with her award for best TV drama star after taking home the honor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAkjW_0jaDPwkI00
Mariska Hargitay at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Country star Carrie Underwood was seen on the red carpet wearing a black and gold sparkly suit. She took home the award for favorite country musician.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEIrR_0jaDPwkI00
Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lizzo skipped the red carpet but was photographed after picking up the People's Champion Award.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39328t_0jaDPwkI00
Lizzo at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Billy Porter was also in attendance. He wore a distressed black ensemble that he paired with some standout silver jewelry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3mVw_0jaDPwkI00
Billy Porter attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Supermodel Heidi Klum's outfit also commanded attention. She wore white thigh-high boots and a green-and-white splotch mini-dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kprja_0jaDPwkI00
Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

"Love Island USA" host Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1pRC_0jaDPwkI00
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Kenan & Kel" stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson posed together on the red carpet following their reunion on "Saturday Night Live."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vg469_0jaDPwkI00
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa showed off her growing baby bump as she posed alongside her husband Tarek El Moussa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8RbA_0jaDPwkI00
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa arrive to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Laverne Cox was on red carpet hosting duties and was seen wearing a green gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UpGt_0jaDPwkI00
Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter

The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
People

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)

PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Gushes About "My Heart" Blake Lively and Daughters During People's Choice Awards Speech

Deadpool? More like Deadcool. Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past recipients Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, the notoriously quick-witted actor had the most hilarious yet heartfelt acceptance speech when he took the stage to at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See the complete list of winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Abbott Elementary Leads the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Noms: Find Out Who Else Got Noticed

Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson. There's a major Abbott Elementary field trip on the horizon. On Dec. 6, the ABC comedy led the way with six Critics Choice Awards nominations, including acting noms for Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti, which earn them all invites to the 28th annual ceremony on Jan. 25.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
IndieWire

Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy