Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Watch Campbell at Karns on demand from WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Watch Campbell’s Friday night games at Karns on demand from WLAF. Your Campbell Cougars return to basketball action tonight at Karns. The Lady Cougars open the first of three games at 4:30 with a JV game followed by the varsity Lady Cougars at 6:00 followed by the Cougars and Karns at 7:30. Click on the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the live televised game action.
1450wlaf.com
Beverly (Gosnell) Smith, age 57, of Jellico
Age 57 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Saturday December 10, 2022, at her home. She was born June 01, 1965. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
Vickie Lynn Rucker, age 57 of Jacksboro
Vickie Lynn Rucker, age 57 of Jacksboro passed away Friday December 9, 2022. She was a member of Lake View Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by sister Virginia Ann Seiber, grandparents Jack and Martha Seiber, Bill and Myrtle Ward. Survivors:. Husband: Donald Rucker. Parents: Mary Ruth and Litton...
1450wlaf.com
Whitney Goins is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Bill Goss, age 72, of Jacksboro
Bill Goss, age 72, of Jacksboro, formerly of Malette, MI, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was a member of Mount Paran Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran. He loved to race dirt track at Wartburg Speedway and showing off on his excavator. Preceded in death by parents: Wilbert and Dorothy Goss.
1450wlaf.com
McCulley completes law enforcement training at Walters State
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Another Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy has completed law enforcement training. Sheriff Wayne Barton congratulates Joseph McCulley on successfully completing the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walter State Community College. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/08/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
CCHS Choral program presents “A Holiday to Remember” on Friday night
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Friday night in the Campbell High Auditorium is where all the talent comes together for one big night, the annual CCHS Choral Christmas program. You are encouraged to come out, see and hear this amazing, hardworking group of Campbell students perform. “A Holiday to Remember”...
1450wlaf.com
November activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of November activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
1450wlaf.com
Business of the Month UBank and City of Jellico to be celebrated
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us on Thursday, December 08, 2022, as we celebrate our Business of the Month, UBank of Jellico, followed by a ribbon cutting at Jellico City Hall,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. It...
1450wlaf.com
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend still in jail, he’s recovering
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the buttocks earlier this week remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning. The shooting occurred at the home the couple shares in Linden Park, according to La Follette Police. HERE is a related story. Officials...
1450wlaf.com
One person goes to hospital another to jail in Wednesday shooting
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) –An arrest has been made in a Wednesday afternoon disturbance and shooting. investigators with the Detective Division of the La Follette Police Department arrested 29-year old Tiphani Rashel Taylor on an aggravated assault charge. Taylor is accused of shooting her live in boyfriend who is listed...
1450wlaf.com
Highway 63 Antiques is the newest Chamber of Commerce member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is Highway 63 Antiques. WLAF’s Ann Rutherford shares photos from ribbon cutting day. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/09/2022-6AM)
Comments / 0