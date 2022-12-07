Read full article on original website
Miller and Wilson win in Collectables & More 12 Days of Christmas
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF and Collectables & More are giving away prizes during the 12 Days of Collectables & More. Today is day nine of the fun event. Each day, WLAF Radio is taking the first 10 callers when prompted by Big Josh to qualify for a chance to win one of that day’s three prizes. Also, on 1450wlaf.com, all you have to do is send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com right now, and the first 10 emails received qualify for a chance to win. Please tell us your name and phone number in the email.
Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette
Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Steve was born July 5, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Carl Carden and Gladys Phillips Carden. He was of the Baptist Faith. Steve enjoyed UT Volunteer Sports, loved dogs and hunting, loved telling stories, and most of all loved his grandkids. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Carden and Gladys Bradshaw, step dad Kenneth Bradshaw, sister Gail Love, and granddaughter Nikki.
Charlotte (Ann) Queener, age 86, of LaFollette
Charlotte (Ann) Queener, age 86, of LaFollette passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Preceded in death by parents: Charles and Thelma Baker Maples, brothers: Orville Maples and Carl Lee Maples, sisters: Billie Jean Stephens and Mary Simpson, son-in-law: Wayne Morris.
James Russell Smith, age 73, of LaFollette
James Russell Smith, age 73, of LaFollette, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He loved to surf. Preceded in death by parents: Marvin and Betty Smith. Survived by:. Wife: Barbara Foster. Daughters: Keturah Smith and Dane D’Antuono. Son: Delend...
Around town on Tuesday with WLAF’s Charlie Hutson
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a couple of photos from around town late in the day on Tuesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/14/2022-6AM)
Harley E. Miller, age 49, of LaFollette
Harley E. Miller, age 49, of LaFollette TN went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022. He was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Caddell Miller; Parents, Everett and Wanda Miller; Grandparents, Oscar and Mary Miller. He...
Korean War combat veteran, longtime local pastor Carlo Bruce laid to rest
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Reverend Carlo Bruce served his country in the US Army and was a combat veteran in the Korea War before he began his decades long ministry. The man who served his country during 1950s war time and founded a church was laid to rest last week in the community he loved.
BSA Troop 435 holds Court of Honor
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County’s BSA Troop 435 celebrated with a Court of Honor on Tuesday at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. The ceremony was held to award scouts for their hard work during the past six months. Troop 435 is Campbell County’s all female BSA Troop. Veterinarian Dr. Paul Nader from Lincoln Memorial University guest spoke for the event.
LaFollette approves amendment to City’s 2022-23 budget
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In under eight minutes on Monday morning, the LaFollette City Council and Mayor Cliff Jennings held a public hearing, had a second reading and approved an ordiance. Ordinance 2022-14 amends the fiscal year budget for 2022-23. Jennings read the ordinance in its entirety to those in attendance.
