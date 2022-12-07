Pleasant weather pattern through next week

Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 60s with a few showers and a bright moonlit night with the full cold moon rising.

Thursday, highs in the low 80s with a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Friday, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny, and mainly dry.

For the weekend, morning temperatures starting off in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny skies, and some isolated showers.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean has a medium chance of development but will stay out to sea.