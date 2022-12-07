Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police Asking For Help Identifying Holbrook Hit-Run Driver That Killed Local Man
Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash last month.The crash took place in Holbrook around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue, said the Suffolk Cou…
Gunman Who Fled LI Shooting In Uber Sentenced, Charged In Death Of 2nd Victim
A Long Island man is facing decades in prison after being convicted in the near-fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man, and charged in the shooting death of a second victim.Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Elmont, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Monday, Dec. 6. It followed his …
longisland.com
Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say
Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police
A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Storage Scammers Cut Locks, Shift Stuff From Unit To Unit At $1 A Throw: Rochelle Park PD
Two East Orange women exploited a promotion at a Rochelle Park storage facility by repeatedly moving their belongings from one unit to another while paying only $1 rent each time, authorities said. Township detectives began investigating following a break-in reported at the West Passaic Street storage facility this past Halloween.
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony assault
A Riverhead man is charged with felony assault following an altercation at a house on Roanoke Avenue Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police responded to a call about an assault that had just occurred yesterday at 10:34 a.m. at 203 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. A man with a cut to his head was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said. The injury was not life-threatening, according to the report.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Suspect sought after man slashed in the throat in Farmingville road rage incident
Police say both vehicles exited the LIE at Exit 63 and stopped for a traffic light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
