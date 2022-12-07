A Riverhead man is charged with felony assault following an altercation at a house on Roanoke Avenue Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police responded to a call about an assault that had just occurred yesterday at 10:34 a.m. at 203 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. A man with a cut to his head was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said. The injury was not life-threatening, according to the report.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO