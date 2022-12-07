ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Salonga, NY

longisland.com

Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police

A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony assault

A Riverhead man is charged with felony assault following an altercation at a house on Roanoke Avenue Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police responded to a call about an assault that had just occurred yesterday at 10:34 a.m. at 203 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. A man with a cut to his head was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said. The injury was not life-threatening, according to the report.
RIVERHEAD, NY

