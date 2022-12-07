ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pleasant weather pattern continues in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The nice weather will continue to stick around Central Florida through the rest of the week.

After the patchy morning fog fades, our area will be sunny and mild Wednesday.

Orlando will see a high temperature of around 81 degrees this afternoon.

There is only a slight chance of a sprinkle in our area.

The partly sunny and comfortable weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists continue to track a rare spin-up in the Central Atlantic.

The disturbance has a 50% chance of being named as it moves toward Europe.

Since 1950, there have only been 11 named storms in December.

The storm system could bring some rain and wind to the Azores this weekend.

Thankfully, non-tropical low-pressure area will not approach the United States.

©2022 Cox Media Group

