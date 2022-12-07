Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind
Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
TechCrunch
American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality
Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
PV Tech
‘A fairly constructive result’: reaction to AD/CVD solar tariff probe amid potential legal challenges
With the US Department of Commerce finding that solar manufacturers in Southeast Asia are circumventing duties on Chinese PV cells, questions have been raised over potential legal challenges that lie ahead and whether American project developers will be able to secure enough modules to meet soaring demand. The preliminary investigation...
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
wasteadvantagemag.com
CARDS Recycling Inc. Acquires America’s Best Portable Toilets to Become a Leading Provider of Construction Services in its Market
Earlier this month CARDS Recycling Inc., a mid-south regional company, announced the acquisition of America’s Best Portable Service, LLC (ABPT), a key competitor in the portable restroom and special event sector. This acquisition amplifies CARDS geographic service area into Northeast Oklahoma (NEO), Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and the Arkansas River Valley (ARV). This additional territory expansion standardizes CARDS construction collection offerings (portable restrooms and roll-off containers) across multiple locations and helps fulfil an everlasting customer demand. With this bolt-on service offering, CARDS has solidified its standing as the leading independent waste and recycling provider in the 4-state area.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Council of the Great Lakes Region Releases Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan
Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) is excited to recognize the release of a five-year Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, which was developed by the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR) as part its Circular Great Lakes Initiative, with extensive research support and advice from RRS. CGLR’s goal is to bring a broad coalition, diverse perspectives and interests together to forge a future without waste and litter in the bi-national Great Lakes region, starting with plastics.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Amcor Drives Progress on Advanced Recycling Materials for Food and Healthcare Markets
Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.
kalkinemedia.com
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
Comments / 0