Texas State

PV Tech

Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind

Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
TechCrunch

American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality

Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
UTAH STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector

Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
GEORGIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion

ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
wasteadvantagemag.com

CARDS Recycling Inc. Acquires America’s Best Portable Toilets to Become a Leading Provider of Construction Services in its Market

Earlier this month CARDS Recycling Inc., a mid-south regional company, announced the acquisition of America’s Best Portable Service, LLC (ABPT), a key competitor in the portable restroom and special event sector. This acquisition amplifies CARDS geographic service area into Northeast Oklahoma (NEO), Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and the Arkansas River Valley (ARV). This additional territory expansion standardizes CARDS construction collection offerings (portable restrooms and roll-off containers) across multiple locations and helps fulfil an everlasting customer demand. With this bolt-on service offering, CARDS has solidified its standing as the leading independent waste and recycling provider in the 4-state area.
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years

Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
TEXAS STATE
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
TheStreet

Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Council of the Great Lakes Region Releases Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan

Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) is excited to recognize the release of a five-year Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, which was developed by the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR) as part its Circular Great Lakes Initiative, with extensive research support and advice from RRS. CGLR’s goal is to bring a broad coalition, diverse perspectives and interests together to forge a future without waste and litter in the bi-national Great Lakes region, starting with plastics.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Amcor Drives Progress on Advanced Recycling Materials for Food and Healthcare Markets

Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.
kalkinemedia.com

88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well

88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
ALASKA STATE

