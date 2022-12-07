Casella Waste Systems, Inc. introduced its Mack® LR Electric model, the first electric refuse vehicle in the State of Vermont, in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel in front of over 100 onlookers including local and state representatives, local business leaders, customers, employees, and more. The event was highlighted by remarks from Vermont Governor, Phil Scott, who referred to the announcement as another exciting step in Vermont’s efforts to electrify the transportation sector. “The State of Vermont continues to be a leader in electrifying the transportation sector, and I truly believe it’s the future,” Gov. Scott said. “But, the government cannot lead the transition alone. It takes committed partners in the private sector, like Casella, to step up as well. I thank Casella for making this exciting investment, and I look forward to our continued partnerships.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO