8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
wasteadvantagemag.com
CARDS Recycling Inc. Acquires America’s Best Portable Toilets to Become a Leading Provider of Construction Services in its Market
Earlier this month CARDS Recycling Inc., a mid-south regional company, announced the acquisition of America’s Best Portable Service, LLC (ABPT), a key competitor in the portable restroom and special event sector. This acquisition amplifies CARDS geographic service area into Northeast Oklahoma (NEO), Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and the Arkansas River Valley (ARV). This additional territory expansion standardizes CARDS construction collection offerings (portable restrooms and roll-off containers) across multiple locations and helps fulfil an everlasting customer demand. With this bolt-on service offering, CARDS has solidified its standing as the leading independent waste and recycling provider in the 4-state area.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
TechCrunch
American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality
Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Amcor Drives Progress on Advanced Recycling Materials for Food and Healthcare Markets
Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc is pulling out of a major investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change, the world's biggest mutual fund manager said on Wednesday, explaining it wants to demonstrate independence and clarify its views for investors.
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced new aircraft concepts this week to reduce carbon emissions. The new concepts would also help the aviation industry meet its net-zero climate goals by 2050, a company report explains. The news comes a year after the company detailed the study of four new aircraft concepts...
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
CNBC
PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
Staff ‘do not believe Avanti can improve its services this month’ – union
Staff have no confidence rail firm Avanti can achieve promised improvements to its services this month, according to a union.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union marked the third anniversary of Avanti taking over the running of services on the West Coast mainline by surveying 1,000 of its members at the company.The union said its members condemned the company in “overwhelming numbers” and made it clear they have no confidence the management can turn things around in December.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This survey shows that Avanti have misled Parliament about what’s happened on their services and suggests there’s...
Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield
(Reuters) - The sale of a Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp oil-production joint venture in California has been pushed back to the first quarter of next year for U.S. regulatory approvals, the companies said on Thursday.
Walmart plans to offer BNPL loans through its fintech venture - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs
The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public
VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear. The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered...
