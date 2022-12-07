Staff have no confidence rail firm Avanti can achieve promised improvements to its services this month, according to a union.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union marked the third anniversary of Avanti taking over the running of services on the West Coast mainline by surveying 1,000 of its members at the company.The union said its members condemned the company in “overwhelming numbers” and made it clear they have no confidence the management can turn things around in December.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This survey shows that Avanti have misled Parliament about what’s happened on their services and suggests there’s...

