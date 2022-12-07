Read full article on original website
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
JRMA’s CEO and Founder Receives SWANA’s 2022 Professional Achievement Award
JRMA, a leading architectural, engineering, and planning firm specializing in the design of solid waste facilities including transfer stations, materials recovery facilities (MRFs), and anaerobic digestion/biogas plants (AD), announces that Jim Miller, CEO and Founder of JRMA, has been awarded SWANA’s 2022 Professional Achievement Award for a private sector member. The award was presented at SWANA’s WASTECON® conference and leadership summit in San Diego, CA.
Immaculata University Launches Two Online, Competitively Priced Graduate Programs
Immaculata University now offers online Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Strategic Leadership degree programs. Both Immaculta online graduate programs are competitively priced at $500 per credit, totaling $15,000 for either degree, which is significantly less expensive than comparable graduate business programs at most universities in the region.
IBAC and Unmanned Safety Institute Launch Auditor RPAS Accreditation Course
The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) have opened enrollment to the new International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Training course. As part of the RPAS auditor accreditation process, qualified IS-BAO auditors wanting to expand their qualifications within the rapidly...
Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers
Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.
