Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
Medical News Today
Causes of sudden onset joint pain and fatigue
Lots of things can cause sudden onset joint pain and fatigue, including the flu and some medications. In some cases, joint pain and fatigue are symptoms of a chronic condition. “Sudden onset” means the symptoms begin without warning. Sudden onset does not always mean something is seriously wrong, though.
ahchealthenews.com
Smoking can be a pain in the neck or back, literally
That next pack of smokes might just break your back – or be a pain in the neck. Back pain is one of the most common medical problems in the U.S., affecting eight out of 10 people at some point in their lives. It’s also one of the most common reasons for missing work, and the second most common reason for visits to the doctor’s office.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
7 concerning symptoms that show your stomach pain shouldn't be ignored, according to gut health experts
It's not uncommon to feel occasional stomach discomfort, but it can also indicate severe conditions like gallbladder inflammation.
scitechdaily.com
Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today
What are some common causes of chronic joint pain?
Chronic joint pain refers to discomfort in a joint that lasts for a prolonged period of time. A person may experience chronic joint pain due to many different reasons, such as arthritis, Still’s disease, fibromyalgia, and gout. Joints are points in the body where bones make contact, which typically...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis In Your Neck?
People who have rheumatoid arthritis may experience symptoms that set it apart from other types of arthritis. This is how it feels to have it in the neck.
Medical News Today
What to know about sudden joint pain
There are several possible causes of sudden joint pain, such as gout, infections, and tendinitis. Other possible causes are injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains. Sudden joint pain can be uncomfortable and affect a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. If a person experiences sudden joint...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in your joints.
Medical News Today
What does arthritis in the foot feel like?
The foot and ankle provide a variety of important functions needed for movement. When a person has arthritis in the foot, it can involve one or more joints and affect mobility. Arthritis in the feet can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in some cases, joint deformity. Arthritis of the feet...
Medical News Today
What does sacroiliac joint pain feel like?
When the sacroiliac joints become inflamed or irritated, it can cause lower back pain and stiffness. This is known as sacroiliitis. In some cases, the pain may radiate into the hips, buttocks, or legs. The sacroiliac joints are in the lower back. They are responsible for connecting the sacrum —...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
Can Heartburn Cause Throat Tightness?
Heartburn is a common ailment that can have several different symptoms, depending on the person. Find out if throat tightness can be caused by heartburn.
HealthCentral.com
Can Psoriatic Arthritis Cause Dizzy Spells?
This complication may happen with your condition, especially if you’re taking certain meds. Here’s what to do if you’re experiencing it. For people with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), there are a number of potential complications, such as psoriasis and joint swelling. Less common issues can come up as well, such as back pain, infections, and numbness, among others. But dizziness and vertigo may not be PsA symptoms you’ve heard much about.
