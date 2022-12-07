Read full article on original website
Related
You won't guess what Patriots player Bill Belichick compared to Baker Mayfield
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick clearly had his eye on Baker Mayfield’s improbable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his regular season debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. The former Carolina Panther completed a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive on Thursday night, two days after being...
Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism Of Patriots' Play-Calling
Bill Belichick addressed an upcoming opponent's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling.
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Should Bring Tom Brady Back, Former NFL Exec Says: ‘Go Back Home!’
The New England Patriots have fully embraced throwback aesthetics during the 2022 NFL season. One former NFL executive thinks they're capable of taking things even further. Mike Tannenbaum, a general manager-turned-ESPN analyst, lent further credence to the idea that the Patriots could use the upcoming offseason to pursue a reunion with franchise legend Tom Brady on the Worldwide Leader's airwaves this week. Appearing on the ESPN morning program "Get Up!" this week, Tannenbaum hinted that the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has two prominent offseason options if he opts to move on from Florida, both carrying a sense of home.
Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference
It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around. Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.
NFL insider updates on possible Bill O'Brien-Patriots reunion
The Matt Patricia offensive play-calling nightmare could be on its last legs in the final stretch of the season. There’s hope that the New England Patriots will make serious changes with the role in 2023, and no name is being thrown around more than Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Comments / 0