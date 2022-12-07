ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patriots Should Bring Tom Brady Back, Former NFL Exec Says: ‘Go Back Home!’

The New England Patriots have fully embraced throwback aesthetics during the 2022 NFL season. One former NFL executive thinks they're capable of taking things even further. Mike Tannenbaum, a general manager-turned-ESPN analyst, lent further credence to the idea that the Patriots could use the upcoming offseason to pursue a reunion with franchise legend Tom Brady on the Worldwide Leader's airwaves this week. Appearing on the ESPN morning program "Get Up!" this week, Tannenbaum hinted that the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has two prominent offseason options if he opts to move on from Florida, both carrying a sense of home.
Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference

It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around. Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

