wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Council of the Great Lakes Region Releases Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan
Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) is excited to recognize the release of a five-year Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, which was developed by the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR) as part its Circular Great Lakes Initiative, with extensive research support and advice from RRS. CGLR’s goal is to bring a broad coalition, diverse perspectives and interests together to forge a future without waste and litter in the bi-national Great Lakes region, starting with plastics.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
wasteadvantagemag.com
CARDS Recycling Inc. Acquires America’s Best Portable Toilets to Become a Leading Provider of Construction Services in its Market
Earlier this month CARDS Recycling Inc., a mid-south regional company, announced the acquisition of America’s Best Portable Service, LLC (ABPT), a key competitor in the portable restroom and special event sector. This acquisition amplifies CARDS geographic service area into Northeast Oklahoma (NEO), Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and the Arkansas River Valley (ARV). This additional territory expansion standardizes CARDS construction collection offerings (portable restrooms and roll-off containers) across multiple locations and helps fulfil an everlasting customer demand. With this bolt-on service offering, CARDS has solidified its standing as the leading independent waste and recycling provider in the 4-state area.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Amcor Drives Progress on Advanced Recycling Materials for Food and Healthcare Markets
Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
voguebusiness.com
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
wasteadvantagemag.com
ACE Green Recycling Signs Inter-Continental Offtake Agreement with Glencore
ACE Green Recycling (ACE), a global recycling technology and supply chain platform, and Glencore plc, one of the world’s largest natural resources companies and a leading producer and recycler of metals for the production of batteries, today announced they will enter a long-term supply agreement for recycled lead as well as key battery metal based end products from recycled lithium-ion batteries. This strategic partnership will help create a circular supply chain on a global scale for these high-demand materials, while reducing their environmental footprint.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida Announce Major Waste Reduction and Sustainability Effort at State Parks
At Honeymoon Island State Park, the Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announced a new collaboration to fund the installation of 121 water bottle refilling stations at 85 Florida state parks. Promoting an expanded effort to broaden sustainability and resilience at state parks, this effort will decrease single-use water bottles thrown away at landfills and reduce plastic litter along trails, at campsites, on beaches and in Florida’s waterways.
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Carpet Differential Assessment Will NOT Increase on January 1, 2023
As a result of CalRecycle’s disapproval of CARE’s Five-Year Plan 2023-27, the differential assessment currently charged on all carpet sold in California will not increase on January 1, 2023 as previously announced. The current assessment levels will remain in effect until further notice. CARE will submit a revised Plan to CalRecycle in mid-January. Updates will be posted at CarpetRecovery.org/Assessment. California law requires CARE, as the carpet stewardship organization for the state, to implement a differential assessment on each square yard of carpet sold that reflects its cost burden to recycle.
aiexpress.io
Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Forecast 2029 : Analysis of The Key Players, Growth Status, Business Strategies and Scope with Outlook 2029
Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Outlook (2022-2029) The International Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market 2029 Trade Report is an expert and in-depth examine of the present state of the Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market by SMI. The Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market is meant to reveal appreciable development in the course of the forecast interval of 2022 – 2029. The corporate profiles of all the important thing gamers and types which might be dominating the market have been given on this report. Their strikes like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions and the respective impact on the gross sales, import, export, income, and CAGR values have been studied utterly within the report. The scope of this Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market report will be expanded from market situations to comparative pricing between main gamers. The rising tendencies together with main drivers, challenges, and alternatives out there are additionally recognized and analyzed on this report.
Does Recycling Work? For Plastic, Studies Suggest It’s a Myth
On trash night in America, recycling is a standard ritual, as common as saying the Pledge of Allegiance or standing for the national anthem. Everyone knows to sort their cardboard, glass, paper and plastics for recycling collection. But a new study by Greenpeace, and reporting in the Boston Globe, suggests that recycling plastic is a “myth” and raises a major question about the future: does recycling work?
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Jersey Company Could Revolutionize EV Battery Recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now, a New Jersey company has been awarded $10 million by the U.S. Department of Energy to work on recycling and reusing batteries for electric vehicles. Princeton NuEnergy Inc. in Bordentown is working on decreasing the cost of recycling and improving the recycling rate of lithium-ion batteries. Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Snyder said the recycling methods being used for EV batteries are hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processes, but Princeton NuEnergy is working on a new approach.
