Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted for William Carey Parkway shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway. The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals. The person who was injured […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Zaxby’s Ready to Roll

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drugs and weapon charges after members of law enforcement executed a drug bust in the city Thursday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Laurel officials agree to zoning matter that will allow the continuation of a business project

The Laurel City Council handled some zoning matters during its meeting this week that will allow the continuation of a proposed business project. With a vote of 6-0 with Councilman George Carmichael being absent, the City Council granted a zoning conditional use to be transferred from Pine Tree Partners name to the new owners, Drew Pearson, in order to operate mini warehouses to be located at 308 N 12th Ave. The property, which is in Ward Six of the city, is currently zoned C-3.
LAUREL, MS

