wxxv25.com
George Co. alum M.J. Daniels transferring from Ole Miss to Southern Miss
It didn’t take M.J. Daniels long to find a new home in the Magnolia State, announcing his decision today to transfer to Southern Miss. This is a huge get for USM and second-year Head Coach Will Hall with Daniels being ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of George County High School.
WDAM-TV
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for William Carey Parkway shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway. The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals. The person who was injured […]
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
WDAM-TV
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
mageenews.com
Zaxby’s Ready to Roll
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands in cash while working as store security guard
Police have arrested a Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a store while working as a security guard. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation. Trigg was taken into custody...
WDAM-TV
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during Hub City drug bust; suspect arrested
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing drugs and weapon charges after members of law enforcement executed a drug bust in the city Thursday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, around 7 a.m., officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Morton Street.
impact601.com
Laurel officials agree to zoning matter that will allow the continuation of a business project
The Laurel City Council handled some zoning matters during its meeting this week that will allow the continuation of a proposed business project. With a vote of 6-0 with Councilman George Carmichael being absent, the City Council granted a zoning conditional use to be transferred from Pine Tree Partners name to the new owners, Drew Pearson, in order to operate mini warehouses to be located at 308 N 12th Ave. The property, which is in Ward Six of the city, is currently zoned C-3.
