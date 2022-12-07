ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

whdh.com

Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River

Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

OSHA investigating death of worker at Conley Terminal in South Bostson

BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Canton Police cruiser struck on I-95

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton Police cruiser was struck on I-95 north early Friday morning. State troopers and firefighters responded to the scene. A tow truck was seen hauling the cruiser away. There is no word on any injuries or other vehicles involved. No further information has been released.
CANTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
NEEDHAM, MA

