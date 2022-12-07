Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
whdh.com
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
whdh.com
Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
Providence bar closed for 72 hours after employee fired gun
The incident happened early Saturday morning at Ruby's Sports Bar & Grill on Academy Avenue.
whdh.com
OSHA investigating death of worker at Conley Terminal in South Bostson
BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance...
whdh.com
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
whdh.com
Canton Police cruiser struck on I-95
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton Police cruiser was struck on I-95 north early Friday morning. State troopers and firefighters responded to the scene. A tow truck was seen hauling the cruiser away. There is no word on any injuries or other vehicles involved. No further information has been released.
whdh.com
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
A 12 News crew observed smoke coming from multiple floors of the large residential property.
whdh.com
Victim looking for answers and an arrest after assault and attempted dog theft in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault victim is looking for answers after she was attacked while walking her dog in Cambridge on Monday. The Cambridge Police Department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets while walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax.
whdh.com
Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
Comments / 0