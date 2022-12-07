ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Avoid What Dave Ramsey Calls the $483 Christmas Mistake

It could really pay to heed his advice. Many consumers rack up debt during the holidays. Doing so might cost a lot more money than you'd think, thanks to higher interest rates on credit cards. Have you ever been in this situation during the holidays? You're trying to stick to...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

What Credit Score Do You Need For A Personal Loan

Different lenders have different credit score criteria for personal loans. Many lenders favor customers with strong or exceptional credit scores (690 or above). Still, some will work with those who have less-than-perfect credit (a score below 630). According to lenders surveyed, a personal loan typically requires a credit score between 560 and 660. Certain lenders ...
CNET

Soft Pull vs. Hard Pull: How Each Inquiry Affects Your Credit

Potential lenders, employers and landlords perform different types of credit inquiries on applicants to check their history. Some inquiries affect your credit score while others don't -- the major difference between a "hard pull" and a "soft pull." While soft pulls may be run on your credit without your consent, hard pulls always require your consent.
The Spectrum

Money is moving. Follow it

I was very busy this week and didn’t have time for lunch so I pulled into a fast food restaurant known for a certain famous burger that gives a lot of value for the price. After ordering one the cashier dutifully asked if I wanted to make it a meal, but I declined. “Just the burger please,” I responded. A few moments later as I pulled up to the window the young man leaned out and said, “That will be $7.50.” “Oh no,” I replied, “I only wanted the burger.” “Correct,” was his response. “That will be $7.50. Just the burger.”
Shelley Wenger

Ways Debt is Hurting You And Your Family

We live in a society where debt is expected. Most people have mortgages (sometimes more than they can afford), along with car payments and other loans. However, credit card debt is also common. More and more people put things that they need and want on their credit cards. Though you may have a lot of debt in your life, it is important to know why it might not be good for you.
Builder

78% of Gen X and Baby Boomer Homeowners See No Reason to Move

To uncover the impact Gen X and baby boomer homeowners will have on the next generation of buyers, Bank of America conducted a survey polling 1,554 homeowners aged 45 to 76. The data shows that 70% of Gen X and baby boomers plan to retire in the home they already own, and some already have.
