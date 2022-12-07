ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Sussex County Community College students help renovate historic Horton Mansion

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Sussex County Community College (SCCC) students in the Building Construction Technology program are getting first-hand experience by working on an important historical project. The students are participating in a restoration of the 1858 Horton Mansion on the College’s main campus. The entire project, which...
NEWTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County to distribute naloxone to local businesses

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – Somerset County authorities will distribute naloxone to local businesses in the Somerset area most affected by opioid overdoses, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. “With the increasing impact of the opioid epidemic and the surge of evolving synthetic opioids, the need for the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Explore Hunterdon initiative wins prestigious tourism award

FLEMINGTON- Hunterdon County’s Explore Hunterdon launch this year has not only attracted a lot of attention from tourists in 2022 but has now also caught the eye of industry experts from around New Jersey. At the recent New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ (NJTIA) annual conference in Atlantic City, Hunterdon...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hopatcong Police Department welcomes newest officer, promotes 4

HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – The Hopatcong Police Department recently held promotions and swearing-in of four officers and welcomed the newest member to the department. Michael O’Shea was promoted to Captain. He was hired in 1999 and, during his career, has been a Field Training Officer, Radar Instructor,...
HOPATCONG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

CSC Young Performers Workshop presents, “Stop the World – I Want to Get Off” and 2023 spring session registration

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop present their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus, located at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New trail projects recommended for 2022 Morris County funding

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners received a recommendation today to award eight trail projects for a total of $528,265 as part of the 7-year-old Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program. Betty Cass-Schmidt, Chairwoman of the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee, presented the 2022...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
spartaindependent.com

48 bears killed so far in hunt

Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
edisoninsider.com

A new face joins the guidance office

This October, eighth grade guidance counselor Ms. Amanda Alicastro made a great entrance to Edison Intermediate School (EIS). After Mrs. Lori Bercovicz, the previous counselor for the eighth graders, left to work at Westfield High School, Ms Alicastro stepped into her shoes. Fellow guidance counselor Mrs. Kerri Webster claimed, “Ms. Alicastro hit the ground running. I work closely with her, and she is a really good fit for our school. She has acclimated extremely well.”
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ

