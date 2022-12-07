Read full article on original website
Sussex County Community College students help renovate historic Horton Mansion
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Sussex County Community College (SCCC) students in the Building Construction Technology program are getting first-hand experience by working on an important historical project. The students are participating in a restoration of the 1858 Horton Mansion on the College’s main campus. The entire project, which...
Hunterdon County allocates federal funds for chamber of commerce’s small business plan
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County’s Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday with the County’s Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to provide $358,000 in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support and enhance the development of small business opportunities in Hunterdon County. Commissioner Board Director John E. Lanza...
Somerset County to distribute naloxone to local businesses
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – Somerset County authorities will distribute naloxone to local businesses in the Somerset area most affected by opioid overdoses, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. “With the increasing impact of the opioid epidemic and the surge of evolving synthetic opioids, the need for the...
Explore Hunterdon initiative wins prestigious tourism award
FLEMINGTON- Hunterdon County’s Explore Hunterdon launch this year has not only attracted a lot of attention from tourists in 2022 but has now also caught the eye of industry experts from around New Jersey. At the recent New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ (NJTIA) annual conference in Atlantic City, Hunterdon...
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
Hopatcong Police Department welcomes newest officer, promotes 4
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – The Hopatcong Police Department recently held promotions and swearing-in of four officers and welcomed the newest member to the department. Michael O’Shea was promoted to Captain. He was hired in 1999 and, during his career, has been a Field Training Officer, Radar Instructor,...
CSC Young Performers Workshop presents, “Stop the World – I Want to Get Off” and 2023 spring session registration
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop present their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus, located at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday, Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light from the...
New trail projects recommended for 2022 Morris County funding
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners received a recommendation today to award eight trail projects for a total of $528,265 as part of the 7-year-old Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program. Betty Cass-Schmidt, Chairwoman of the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee, presented the 2022...
48 bears killed so far in hunt
Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors county administrator upon his retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and additional administrative members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office recognized Morris County Administrator John Bonanni for his years of service to the office. A ceremony was...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
A new face joins the guidance office
This October, eighth grade guidance counselor Ms. Amanda Alicastro made a great entrance to Edison Intermediate School (EIS). After Mrs. Lori Bercovicz, the previous counselor for the eighth graders, left to work at Westfield High School, Ms Alicastro stepped into her shoes. Fellow guidance counselor Mrs. Kerri Webster claimed, “Ms. Alicastro hit the ground running. I work closely with her, and she is a really good fit for our school. She has acclimated extremely well.”
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office swears in new assistant prosecutor
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announce the hiring of Erin Bolte as assistant prosecutor for the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. Erin Bolte was sworn in by the Honorable Stephen B. Rubin, J.S.C. (ret.) on Monday, December 5 at the Historic Hunterdon...
Hackettstown church seeks homemade cookies for Truck Stop Cookie Project
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Trinity United Methodist Church is looking to spread some joy to truckers through the Truck Stop Cookie Project. Their goal this year is 500 bags, each with 1 dozen cookies, some holiday candy, and a Christmas message. “500 bags means 500 dozen cookies! Can...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Annual Spring Festival returning to Hackettstown in June 2023 after three-year hiatus
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District’s annual Spring Festival will return to Hackettstown June 2, 3 and 4, 2023 after a three-year hiatus, according to Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi. The festival is held on the fields at the corner of...
