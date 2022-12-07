2 dead in Fall River murder-suicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Fall River was a murder-suicide, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office .

Police received a call around 3 a.m. from a woman who said her fiancé shot her sister, mother and father at their Bank Street home.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman’s family had been living with her and her fiancé, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, for the past several months while they looked for another place to live.

The DA’s office said Jean Baptiste told his fiancé he was unhappy with her family still living with them and later told them, while holding a gun, they had to leave immediately.

A short time later, according to the DA’s office, Jean Baptiste got into a physical altercation with his fiancé’s father, identified as 69-year-old Hubert Labasquin, which resulted in him getting shot.

While the woman called 911, Jean Baptiste shot her mother and sister before shooting himself, the DA’s office said.

Jean Baptiste and Labasquin were both rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman’s 59-year-old mother and 25-year-old sister were also taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

The DA’s office noted that Jean Baptiste had a license to carry the firearm.

There is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.