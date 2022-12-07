Read full article on original website
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at World Cup
To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it.A future without the country’s greatest ever player could be a daunting prospect to the up-and-coming generation of Portugal internationals.They aren’t showing it at the World Cup.In fact, they showed they might even be liberated by stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow given the way Portugal demolished Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 on Tuesday.Turns out there is life after the...
Portugal coach wants people to 'leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now strongly defending Cristiano Ronaldo as the star striker continues to deal with his various dramas. ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Friday morning that Santos spoke with the media and was passionately standing up for Ronaldo. "He has never told me he wanted to leave the...
Harry Kane takes responsibility for England exit and backs Gareth Southgate
Harry Kane took responsibility for England’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France and has given manager Gareth Southgate his full backing.England captain Kane skied a penalty as France won 2-1 at Al Bayt Stadium to set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.Having earlier cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s fine opening strike with a well-taken spot-kick, equalling Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record in the process, Kane blazed over a second after Olivier Giroud’s deflected header had put France back ahead.His miss came with just seven minutes of normal time remaining as England failed to make it to consecutive World...
