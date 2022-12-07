ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run

These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
The Independent

Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at World Cup

To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it.A future without the country’s greatest ever player could be a daunting prospect to the up-and-coming generation of Portugal internationals.They aren’t showing it at the World Cup.In fact, they showed they might even be liberated by stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow given the way Portugal demolished Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 on Tuesday.Turns out there is life after the...
Yardbarker

Portugal coach wants people to 'leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now strongly defending Cristiano Ronaldo as the star striker continues to deal with his various dramas. ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Friday morning that Santos spoke with the media and was passionately standing up for Ronaldo. "He has never told me he wanted to leave the...
The Independent

Harry Kane takes responsibility for England exit and backs Gareth Southgate

Harry Kane took responsibility for England’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France and has given manager Gareth Southgate his full backing.England captain Kane skied a penalty as France won 2-1 at Al Bayt Stadium to set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.Having earlier cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s fine opening strike with a well-taken spot-kick, equalling Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record in the process, Kane blazed over a second after Olivier Giroud’s deflected header had put France back ahead.His miss came with just seven minutes of normal time remaining as England failed to make it to consecutive World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy