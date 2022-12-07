ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
DEXTER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

$5,000 grants now available to eligible Staten Island business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) and the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce recently announced a grant program that will assist small business owners, issuing funds for small projects and other necessary storefront improvements. “Small businesses in Staten Island, particularly storefront businesses that form the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy