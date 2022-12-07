As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story

Read full article on original website
The Old Guy: On why development on Staten Island needs to be capped
Joan and I rode by 44 Victory Blvd. the other day, the site of the proposed homeless shelter that a lot of people didn’t want here, not because of NIMBY, but because the placement, they felt, was entirely wrong and other placements were ignored by the then Mayor’s office.
He knows if you’ve been bad or good: Staten Island Santas through the years | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Santa Claus has been coming to town for a long time now. From the Staten Island Mall to school and church celebrations, he always appears with a glimmer in his eye and a jolly disposition. Recently, Staten Island lost one of its St. Nicks — Mel...
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
NYC nonprofit providing holiday gifts, job opportunities for homeless families
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hearts of Gold is a 29-year-old grassroots nonprofit. Its annual mission of bringing Christmas to homeless children has doubled this year. Now, a small team will be providing more than 3,000 gifts to nearly 700 children in need across 11 shelters and two schools. They have turned an empty space into […]
Whiskey Hideaway’s family-friendly food lineup and billiards on Forest Avenue | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Owners of the Whiskey Hideaway finally opened this month at 2645 Forest Ave. in the home of former Bootleg Mannings. The spacious restaurant and lounge offers 10 billiard tables. And, as its moniker suggests, craft booze and cocktails are headlining items. In this episode of...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
City health experts to share COVID-19 data at Community Board meeting next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health representatives will share the latest COVID-19 data with the public during a Community Board 2 Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the 7 p.m. meeting, representatives of the New York City Health and Hospitals Test & Treat Corps will also provide...
New NYC Tree Map allows residents to report tree conditions in parks, streets across the city
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Parks Department recently launched its new tree map, which includes unique IDs, species information and maintenance status for 800,000 trees throughout the five boroughs. The map, located on the city Parks website, allows New Yorkers to report tree conditions in city parks as well...
$5,000 grants now available to eligible Staten Island business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) and the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce recently announced a grant program that will assist small business owners, issuing funds for small projects and other necessary storefront improvements. “Small businesses in Staten Island, particularly storefront businesses that form the...
Pete Davidson’s condo to be shown starting today: Take a peek inside the $1.3M home for sale
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
Staten Island filmmaker’s horror film released. It’s scary. It’s thrilling. It’s funny. It’s a Christmas movie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Filmmaker Steven LaMorte, an award-winning director and producer of music videos, web content, feature films, and virtual reality experiences, has directed his latest Christmas horror film — just in time for the holiday season. “The Mean One” is making its debut in theaters all...
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
