ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics. The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now “moderate,” which is up from “low.” With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it’s not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter can have a new place to...
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Multiple ‘active shooter’ reports across New Hampshire deemed a hoax

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety received notification of multiple active shooter threats at schools across the state just before 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8. Among them was Manchester School District, which sent an announcement to families in the district that they had been made aware of multiple hoax active shooter calls across the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Report shows New York poverty rates higher than pre-pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The state of New York has released its report on poverty trends in the Empire State over the past decade. The state poverty rate has been declining since the pandemic yet it’s still higher than it was in 2019. The overall state poverty rate is at 13.9% while Clinton County and other North Country communities are lower at 11.1%.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Do

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
VERMONT STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Champlain, NY gets state water funding

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country village is getting money to improve wastewater treatment. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $55.5M to invest in water infrastructure projects in eight counties. That includes about $2.5M in short-term interest-free financing and $830,000 in grant money for the Village of Champlain...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy