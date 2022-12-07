Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
High school boys basketball scores from Friday
Indian Lake knocked out Northwestern 59-51. Camdon Tuttle scored 23, Caiden Nicol 20, and Lane Tucci 11 for the Lakers. Indian Lake is (3-1) (2-0) on the season. The JV game went to IL 59-51. Tyson Ramirez poured in 19 points for the Lakers. Tecumseh beat Bellefontaine 48-39. The Chiefs...
miamivalleytoday.com
Face of Miami East football Max Current retiring after 24 seasons
CASSTOWN — For 24 years, Max Current has been the face of the football program at Miami East. And that will all change next August. For the first time in 51 years, Current won’t have a football practice to be at after deciding to retire at the end of this school year.
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf shuts down Wapakoneta
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf turned what was a close game early into a 56-28 boys basketball win over Wapakoneta, led by a big game by post player Theo Maag, pressure defense and balanced scoring, on Friday night at O-G. Maag, a 6-7 senior, had 16 points and 9 rebounds. Hunter...
Athletes in Action sports facility to be built in Xenia
The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse is the capstone project for the Athletes in Action Sports Complex and Retreat Center and will include a permanent air-supported structure that will house a 100-yard indoor turf facility.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Caroline ‘Joyce’ Stevens
Caroline “Joyce” Stevens, 76 years of age, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 8, 1946 in Kenton, to the late Wilbert Schmidt and Thelma (Switzer) Schmidt. Joyce married her soulmate, Richard Stevens on December 5, 1975 and he survives in Kenton.
myfox28columbus.com
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
WKYC
How Ryan Day should approach hiring Ohio State's next offensive coordinator: Locked On Buckeyes
The coaching carrousel has once again made its way to Columbus. Unlike last season, Ryan Day doesn't need to overhaul almost every coach on one side of the ball.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Wilson wins BIS Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Intermediate School student Eva Wilson won the school’s spelling bee Tuesday by correctly spelling “torment” in the ninth round to become the champion. William Campbell was spelling bee runner-up. Both students have qualified for the Logan County Spelling Bee, slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at...
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo
CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Sidney Daily News
Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
Mims, commissioners comment after heated Dayton City Commission meeting
"A no vote means your trash will not be picked up, there will be no pay for employees," said Mims.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila
Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
