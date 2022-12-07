ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, OH

peakofohio.com

High school boys basketball scores from Friday

Indian Lake knocked out Northwestern 59-51. Camdon Tuttle scored 23, Caiden Nicol 20, and Lane Tucci 11 for the Lakers. Indian Lake is (3-1) (2-0) on the season. The JV game went to IL 59-51. Tyson Ramirez poured in 19 points for the Lakers. Tecumseh beat Bellefontaine 48-39. The Chiefs...
LEWISTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Face of Miami East football Max Current retiring after 24 seasons

CASSTOWN — For 24 years, Max Current has been the face of the football program at Miami East. And that will all change next August. For the first time in 51 years, Current won’t have a football practice to be at after deciding to retire at the end of this school year.
CASSTOWN, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Caroline ‘Joyce’ Stevens

Caroline “Joyce” Stevens, 76 years of age, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 8, 1946 in Kenton, to the late Wilbert Schmidt and Thelma (Switzer) Schmidt. Joyce married her soulmate, Richard Stevens on December 5, 1975 and he survives in Kenton.
KENTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Wilson wins BIS Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Intermediate School student Eva Wilson won the school’s spelling bee Tuesday by correctly spelling “torment” in the ninth round to become the champion. William Campbell was spelling bee runner-up. Both students have qualified for the Logan County Spelling Bee, slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila

Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

