Read full article on original website
Related
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
NBC Connecticut
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
KTBS
World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco on the verge of history against Ronaldo-less Portugal as Kylian Mbappé's France face England
Morocco already caused the upset of the round of 16 when it beat Spain on penalties to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history, but the North Africans will have to replicate their heroics if they want to get past a reinvigorated Portugal. Later in...
KTBS
American journalist Grant Wahl dies at Qatar World Cup
American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, US Soccer said in a statement. "The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," said the statement, posted on the official US Soccer Twitter account. "Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
KTBS
Kylian Mbappé is reaching speeds of 22 miles per hour at the World Cup. Can anyone stop him?
Ahead of its World Cup quarterfinal against France, England has a problem to solve. Namely, how to stop the tournament's top scorer, Kylian Mbappé, from adding to his tally. "Nineteen other teams in [France's] Ligue 1 -- and others in the Champions League -- have been waiting for a solution," French midfielder Youssouf Fofana told reporters this week when asked how to contain the Paris Saint-Germain star.
KTBS
World Cup champion France edges out England to reach semifinals as Harry Kane misses penalty
World Cup holder France remains on course in its title defense after beating England 2-1 to reach the semifinals at Qatar 2022. Aurélien Tchouaméni gave France a first-half lead, his powerful shot setting the game ablaze at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. England grew into the game...
‘Our pride’: Morocco keeps Africa’s hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco’s underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are...
KTBS
Croatia has 'nothing to fear' ahead of quarterfinal clash against 'terrifying' Brazil, says head coach
Vinícius Jr. fielded probing questions from reporters on the pressure Brazil is feeling as the favorite in Qatar and what some pundits perceived as disrespect towards opponents following the Seleção's dance moves against South Korea, but he was finally caught off guard in the press conference when a stray cat leapt onto the table in front of him.
World Cup Odds: Morocco vs. Portugal prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022
The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am ET, Morocco, the winning team from Group F that shocked Span on penalties after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw, will take on Portugal, the winners of Group H, who obliterated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Portugal prediction and pick!
KTBS
'Aging genius' Lionel Messi looking to inspire Argentina against Netherlands
Lionel Messi and Argentina are three games away from winning the World Cup, but against the Netherlands they will face their toughest test of the tournament so far. Friday's quarterfinal at the Lusail Stadium is a compelling match-up, not least because of the World Cup history between the two teams.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Porterville Recorder
Morocco's diaspora in Europe rallies behind World Cup squad
BRUSSELS (AP) — As early customers warm themselves up with hot drinks at the Café Tetouan in downtown Brussels, owner Hicham Achrayah buys Morocco’s flags from a street vendor who stopped by on a cold winter morning. The bar is the local hotspot for Morocco soccer fans...
Daily Free Press
The Mezzala: The World Cup and its new iconic moments
Every four years, in each rendition of the FIFA World Cup, we are subject to a familiar depiction of drama, glory, and passion. This year in Qatar has been no different. Stunning upsets and goals overflowed in the group stage. Group Recap. In Group A, most of the attention was...
WVNews
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
Comments / 0