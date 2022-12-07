ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'She's all of us' Kate Middleton praised for this totally relatable trait

By Robyn Morris
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNmCK_0jaDJTPt00

Kate Middleton has once again been praised for being relatable during the Earthshot Awards at the weekend, as onlookers picked up on her 'nervous energy.'

During the ceremony, Kate took to the stage to present the award in the Clean Our Air category to Mukuru Stoves, a Kenyan company that creates safer, cleaner cookstoves.

Kate - who recently revealed a relatable Christmas outfit problem - clapped and watched in admiration as a video told the story of the company’s founder Charlot Magayi, who designed the product and established the company after her daughter suffered burns from a substandard stove.

But ahead of this touching moment, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito says that Kate appeared nervous and uncomfortable in her seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBmzR_0jaDJTPt00

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Royally Obsessed, she told her co-host, Rachel Bowie, "A lot of people were commenting on how straight Kate sat the entire time. And she was just so poised — shoulders back — but she was sitting halfway on the seat and so straight, she just looked so uncomfortable.”

Roberta added, “I was like, ‘is it the dress? Is it just because the spotlight is on her the entire time?’ And we noticed she was kind of fiddling with her emerald choker a little bit and we were like, ‘Is it tight? Like what's going on there?’ She was flipping her hair a lot. There was so much nervous energy until after she presented her award.”

Rachel Bowie then added, “She’s all of us! The nerves,” to which Roberta responded, “Yeah, then it was like, relaxed Kate and she could totally just breathe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEril_0jaDJTPt00

(Image credit: Getty)

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales finds public speaking tricky. After her first public speech in 2012, the then-Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told a guest, “I find doing speeches nerve-racking.”

However, in recent years, Kate has become more and more accustomed to speaking in public and it's clear she's not as nervous as she was at the start of her royal career.

During the star-studded Earthshot awards ceremony, Prince William spoke out on the world’s environmental crisis. He said, "When I founded this prize in 2020, it was with the ambition to harness the same spirit of ingenuity that inspired President John F Kennedy to challenge the American people to put a person on the Moon within a decade."

He added, "So it has been an honour to share the stories of our Earthshot winners and finalists from the heart of his home town. I believe the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet’s greatest challenge. By supporting and scaling them we can change our future."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Picture

Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The short teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, features never-before-seen photos of the couple. One that caught our eye? A photo of the two as newlyweds, holding hands and dancing at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.
purewow.com

Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Loving Look in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Even after all of these years, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love for each other is unlike anything else. Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. The royal couple honored innovators who are working to fight climate change and save the environment. Shortly after the ceremony, the royals shared BTS photos from the awards show on their joint Instagram account.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

5K+
Followers
817
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy