Read full article on original website
Related
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
Watch: Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Officials in a Florida county are trying to identify a mysterious, long-buried wooden object partially unearthed by erosion.
Shark Divers Face Prison Sentences After Freeing Nearly 20 Sharks From Controversial Longline
Two men are facing prison time after freeing nearly 20 sharks from a commercial fishing longline near Jupiter, Florida. In August 2020, a shark diving boat spotted the longline while taking passengers on a chartered trip. Captain John R. Moore Jr., 56, and his mate, Tanner Mansell, 29, gathered around three miles of the trap and rescued 19 sharks and one Goliath grouper. which is protected by the state.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
“Outlaws” Motorcycle Gang Member In Florida Now Charged With Grinding VIN From Bike
A motorcycle gang member who was arrested over a month ago for fleeing a traffic stop now faces more charges after detectives determined that he altered the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the engine of the motorcycle he used in attempting to flee from law
Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator
Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
A large and mysterious wooden object, partially unearthed by hurricane erosion on a Florida beach, appears to be a shipwreck from the 1800s, according to archaeologists who inspected the site.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Skulls are emerging on a Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole. Officials think it could be a Native American burial ground
A Florida man and his friends found what appeared to be a Native American burial ground after Hurricane Nicole blew through Chastain Beach.
What just washed up on the Florida sand? Could it be a giant eye? A piano? A bathtub?
What’s that on the sand up ahead?
Good News Network
Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears
A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of Mary Vincent, The Hitchhiking Teen Who Lost Both Her Arms In A Violent Attack
In September 1978, 15-year-old Mary Vincent accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton — who then kidnapped, raped, and maimed her. Mary Vincent was a 15-year-old runaway heading to visit her grandfather in California when she accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton in September 1978 — and it changed her life forever.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1