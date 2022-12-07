Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
When Cory Lee’s Delta flight from Santiago, Chile, landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 13, he was looking forward to deplaning after the long trip. The award-winning travel blogger, who is based in Georgia, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2 and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. That hasn’t stopped him from traveling all over the world. When he does, he is always the last to deboard the plane as he waits for his chair to arrive at the jet bridge, Lee told Fox News Digital. “It weighs like 400 pounds, so it usually takes a while,” Lee said. When the flight crew approached...
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations
In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
A Delta passenger says he was told TSA staff would arrive with guns to remove him from a plane after he asked to wait for his wheelchair
The passenger said Delta staff got "immediately got livid" after he refused to leave the plane until his wheelchair was delivered.
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and its pilots union would set an industry pattern.
Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border
America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
A Lufthansa Airbus A350 was forced to emergency land in Angola leaving some passengers stranded in the country for days
Passengers were stuck on the plane for hours after landing, and their passports were confiscated by the Angolan military, per German news outlet NTV.
Delta Has a Big New Perk for Some Passengers
Private airport lounges are one of those topics that seem innocuous, but are actually surprisingly divisive upon closer inspection. One of the most well-known airport lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) - Get Free Report, which debuted in 2009, replacing the previous lounges the Delta Crown Room Club and Northwest Airlines WorldClubs.
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas
It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain’s first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone was continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions were “greatly reduced.” “High eruption rates will not resume based on past eruptive behavior and current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon,” the observatory said. “However, an inflationary trend of Mauna Loa’s summit is accompanying the decreased activity...
Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025
Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
