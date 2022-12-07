Read full article on original website
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
