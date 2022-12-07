Read full article on original website
Two Des Moines Area Urgent Cares Temporarily Switch To Virtual Care
(Des Moines, IA) -- High patient loads and staffing shortages are prompting another temporary health care change in the Des Moines area. Two MercyOne Urgent Care Clinics are temporarily switching to virtual visits only. Mercy says their Urgent Care Clinics in Ankeny (800 East First Street) and in South Des Moines (6601 SW 9th Street) will not be offering in-person appointments, as of Monday, December 12th. Other Mercy Clinics will continue in-person patient care.
Knoxville Township Fire Department Santa Program
The Knoxville Township Fire Department is putting on a Santa program for Adopting a Kid. Applications need to be turned in right away as today is the deadline to Adopt a Kid and give gifts for children 14 years of age and younger. The applications can be picked up at The Well in Knoxville or at Stanley’s Service. Applications can be dropped off at the Knoxville Township Fire Department.
Cat Adoption Stopped at Marion County Humane Society
An unknown illness is currently making cats at the Marion County Humane Society sick. Adoptions of cats are being suspended at this time at the Humane Society. Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Well, we have some cats that seem to have upper respiratory problems. They also are having like crusty eyes and sneezing and coughing.So we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to halt adoptions until we can determine exactly what is wrong with them. We don’t want anyone going home with a sick cat, or infecting other cats if it’s contagious. Which we don’t know that either at this point.”
Santa will be at the Knoxville Library Saturday
The Knoxville Police Reserves are holding a fundraising event Saturday, December 10 at the Knoxville Public Library. The event is called Photos with Santa. Santa will be available for pictures from 10 a.m. until noon. Meredith Clark, a member of the Knoxville Police Reserves tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s going to...
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Health and Safety Tips
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Director of Warren County Health Services Dr. Joelle Stolte about health and safety tips during the holiday season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
Farm Couple Getaways Return to the Area
To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
Investigation underway after Des Moines fire sends woman to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully […]
ICYF, McCoy True Value, and KNIA Radio Partner for Breakfast with Santa Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is partnering with McCoy True Value, the Indianola Noon Lions, and KNIA Radio to host the annual Breakfast with Santa event tomorrow, inviting children and families for breakfast and meeting with Santa. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families will be available,...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 33 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, TWO REPORTS SUSPICIOUS OF ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911 CALL, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE WANTED PERSON CHECK, ONE CIVIL MATTER, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FIRE ALARM AND ONE ASSIST ANOTHER AGENCY.
Phase 1 Construction at Old Veterans Administration Grounds is Underway
In November the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with Elder Construction to begin Phase 1 of the VA District Project. Groundbreaking ceremonies took place on November 21st. Phase 1 calls for the construction of 34 housing units and the construction of Veteran’s Park with a completion date of August of 2023.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Call ahead on Control Burns
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department were called to a report of a fire at the south edge of Knoxville at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found that a farmer had used heavy equipment to assemble several large piles of cut brush and timber, and had set them on fire. The farmer was tending the fires, but hadn’t informed authorities of the burn, as is required by ordinance.
