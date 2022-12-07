An unknown illness is currently making cats at the Marion County Humane Society sick. Adoptions of cats are being suspended at this time at the Humane Society. Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Well, we have some cats that seem to have upper respiratory problems. They also are having like crusty eyes and sneezing and coughing.So we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to halt adoptions until we can determine exactly what is wrong with them. We don’t want anyone going home with a sick cat, or infecting other cats if it’s contagious. Which we don’t know that either at this point.”

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO