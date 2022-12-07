John Harbaugh Intends To Test Steelers’ Special Teams: ‘We Plan For This Time Of Year To Get Some Kickoff Returns’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Related
Yardbarker
With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
NFL games today: Vikings vs Lions, Jets vs Bills among best NFL games in Week 14
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision
So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.
2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Falcons Still Take Kyle Pitts?
What would the Atlanta Falcons do if they had a do-over for the 2021 NFL Draft?
Locker mates with Mac Jones, Patriots practice squad WR Lynn Bowden stands out
FOXBOROUGH – When the season started, Lynn Bowden’s place in the locker room was with the rest of the practice squad players. There’s a back corner of the Patriots locker room that hosts most scout team players. It’s not a prime locker location, tucked away near a small hall that leads to an exit. A couple weeks ago, however, Bowden arrived at Gillette Stadium and his locker location was changed.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (foot) questionable in Week 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable to play in Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette's availability is currently in limbo after he logged a limited practice on Thursday and was not seen on the field on Friday. Expect Rachaad White to play a feature role versus a San Francisco defense ranked first (12.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if Fournette is ruled out.
Comments / 0