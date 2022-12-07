ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Kinston City Council working to crack down on crime

By Mekaela Muck, Caitlin Richards
WNCT
 7 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city council in Kinston met Tuesday to discuss the increase in crime within the city.

Council member Chris Suggs requested a conversation between the city council and local law enforcement. During a council meeting in June, a vote was reached to table any conversation on the youth protection ordinance until a public meeting could be held. Suggs proposed on Tuesday that the conversation should be had immediately. He asked the council to determine a set date, time, and location to talk about the issue.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy suggested the conversation should wait until the new year. Council member Sammy Aiken agreed with Hardy.

Suggs and council member Felicia Solomon said the first meeting on the topic should be done before the local schools let out for the holidays. So that by New Year’s, the council would have already heard the community’s opinions and can work towards action.

The proposal and request were unanimously approved. The first meeting will be held on December 15 from 6-7:30 pm. The meeting will be at either The Gate or Fairfield Gym in Kinston.

WNCT will get the location confirmed and provide further updates.

Tim Stroud
7d ago

Kinston can't do anything about the crime problem without a drastic reduction in public and section 8 housing. Both types of housing are just a breeding ground for the criminal element, and is proven as such in every city and town with high concentrations of such housing.

