1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport.

The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m.

A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.

Caddo Fire District 3 transported the Hyundai driver to the hospital.

The truck's driver and passenger didn't seem to be hurt.

The identity of the victims has not been provided.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

Following the collision, Louisiana Highway 169 is closed between South Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 20.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 7, 2022

Source: KTBS

