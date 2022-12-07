Read full article on original website
Related
Rare photos show what Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth's relationship was really like
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana shared a friendly and formal relationship, even after Diana and Charles' marriage broke down.
Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
epicstream.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
Prince William Plots Fightback Over Harry and Meghan’s ‘Utterly Explosive’ Netflix Documentary
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How to sum up the world of the royal family this weekend? Easy. Everyone has lost their freaking minds. As...
Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos
Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Make Glam Appearance on Behalf of Royal Family
For the first time, Prince Edward and Sophie attended the Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor It's a glittering night out for Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex! The couple attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, representing the royal family as the evening's guests of honor. The annual performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the late Queen Elizabeth served as patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result...
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Mikhail Baryshnikov honored by Royal Academy of Dance, Queen Consort Camilla
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary Russian ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov received a special honor this week at Buckingham Palace, which was bestowed by Queen Elizabeth before her death and the Royal Dance Academy. Queen Consort Camilla presented the award Wednesday in her first solo reception at the palace. Baryshnikov was...
Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton Both Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II By Wearing Tiaras Worth $7.2 Million at King Charles III’s First State Banquet
For King Charles III’s first state banquet Camilla Parker Bowles wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara while Kate Middleton chose the Lover’s Knot Tiara.
BBC
Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert
Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate. The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August. Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October,...
