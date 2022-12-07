Three former St. Louis Aldermen get nearly maximum sentences for corruption

Three former St. Louis Aldermen were given nearly the maximum sentences by a federal judge Tuesday on corruption charges.

Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad were sentenced to 45 months each in federal prison. Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was given 36 months.

In August, Reed and Boyd admitted they took bribes from a small business owner in exchange for supporting legislation for property tax breaks.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to a wire fraud indictment related to insurance claims.

Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in late August to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

