Saint Louis, MO

Three former St. Louis Aldermen get nearly maximum sentences for corruption

KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Three former St. Louis Aldermen were given nearly the maximum sentences by a federal judge Tuesday on corruption charges.

Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad were sentenced to 45 months each in federal prison. Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was given 36 months.

In August, Reed and Boyd admitted they took bribes from a small business owner in exchange for supporting legislation for property tax breaks.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to a wire fraud indictment related to insurance claims.

Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in late August to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

KMOX Legal Analyst Brad Young joined Total Information AM to talk more about the sentencing. Listen here:

The Associated Press

Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. Federal officials have not named the businessman but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported he is facing his own federal charges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
