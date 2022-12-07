ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut marijuana convictions to be cleared on January 1st

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

Conn. (WWLP) – Thousands of Connecticut residents will have their records fully or partially cleared of low-level marijuana possession convictions on Jan. 1st.

AG Healey Approves Nantucket’s Topless Beach Bylaw

According to Connecticut governor Ned Lamont, about 44,000 cases will be automatically fully or partially erased as part of legislation legalizing and safely regulating adult-use cannabis
Recreational marijuana is already legal in the state, and its first retail shop is expected to open within the next few weeks.

News 12

Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10

Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Jan. 10, 2023 – but with limits. Only a handful of dispensaries will launch initially, and there are limits on how much cannabis customers can buy at one time. On Friday, state regulators announced that nine existing medical dispensaries can add...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Next Month in CT. Here's What to Know

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Governor Lamont announces $32 million grant to support workforce development

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health received a $32,253,484 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the Public Heath Workforce Development office. The Public Health Workforce Development office was started by the Public Health Commissioner...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning. The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions, Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont begins second term by making staff adjustments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters re-elected Governor Ned Lamont for a second term this November. In the last several weeks, News 8 has reported on staff shake-ups and changes seen at multiple state agencies. The day after voters pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats to victory, staff and agency heads surrounded the party outside the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
