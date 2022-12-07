Connecticut marijuana convictions to be cleared on January 1st

Conn. (WWLP) – Thousands of Connecticut residents will have their records fully or partially cleared of low-level marijuana possession convictions on Jan. 1st.

According to Connecticut governor Ned Lamont, about 44,000 cases will be automatically fully or partially erased as part of legislation legalizing and safely regulating adult-use cannabis

Recreational marijuana is already legal in the state, and its first retail shop is expected to open within the next few weeks.

