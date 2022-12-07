ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Schools Bill dropped as Government prioritises tackling economic storm

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWRAp_0jaDGQER00

A flagship piece of education legislation has been dropped after running into opposition in Parliament.

The Schools Bill , which had already been stripped of key elements, will not progress, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said.

She told MPs that parliamentary time was being focused on measures relating to the economic crisis, but insisted the Government still viewed elements of the Bill as a priority.

The legislation was originally intended to cover issues including school funding, the regulation of academies, tackling truancy, ensuring the welfare of home-educated children and banning unsuitable teachers.

She told MPs the Schools Bill, which has already been gutted during its passage through the Lords, “will not progress”.

The legislation had been due for its third reading in the Lords, but the Government stripped out contentious chunks of the Bill that would have given ministers sweeping powers over autonomous academies.

Confirming the legislation would not progress, Ms Keegan told the Education Select Committee: “Obviously, there’s been a lot of things that we’ve had to focus on, and the need to provide economic stability and tackle the cost of living means that the parliamentary time has definitely been reprioritised on that.

“And we all know that we had to do that because of the pandemic aftershocks but also the war in Ukraine and we’ve needed to support families.

“However, we do remain committed to the objectives, the very many important objectives that underpinned the Bill, and we will be prioritising some aspects of the Bill as well to see what we can do.”

She said that many of the ambitions set out in the Schools White Paper, published in March under Boris Johnson’s premiership, could be implemented without legislation.

“A lot of the Schools White Paper is being implemented, it didn’t require legislation in many cases,” she said.

She said that a register of children not in school was “definitely a priority” as Committee chairman Robin Walker said he wanted to know how that could now be delivered.

Ms Keegan also said the Government could go “quite a long way to achieving our aims” on reforms to schools funding for England without legislation.

She also said the Government was committed to legislate on protections for faith schools joining multi-academy trusts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Northern Ireland abortion buffer zone ruling is a ‘historic day’ – Green MSP

A Scottish Green MSP who proposed the implementation of buffer zones around abortion clinics has welcomed a judgment allowing similar legislation in Northern Ireland.The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill was within the legislative competence of Stormont, making passage of a similar law in Scotland potentially easier.Gillian Mackay proposed the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill earlier this year to prevent protest outside abortion clinics in Scotland.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case UKSC 2022/0077 - Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland - Abortion Services (Safe...
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Bill aims to stop care homes in UK preventing visits due to Covid

People would be given a legal right to visit their relatives in care homes and stop providers threatening those who complain with eviction under new legislation proposed last week. The private members bill, introduced in the House of Lords by Lord Hunt of Kings Heath in an effort to spur...
The Independent

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says white privilege is not a ‘fact’

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is “a fact” as she argued it should not be taught as such in schools.The Cabinet minister said the topic had been part of a debate about what youngsters should be taught in school.She told LBC radio: “We’ve basically said: ‘Look, here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates. We should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”I...
KESQ News Channel 3

House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden

By Daniella Diaz, Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law. The House vote was 258 to 169 with 39 Republicans joining the Democrats voting in The post House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden appeared first on KESQ.
The Hill

Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act

Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Triplicate

Letter: Action will wait

I agree with Kevin Hendrick that world overpopulation is a disconcerting problem. Almost certain to exacerbate the ongoing climate changes, lack of food and water, deforestation, and pollution that plagues Mother Earth. It certainly doesn’t help that most religions seem to advocate large families because they believe their chosen God demands multiple children. Whether or not the children will have enough food, water, and support to live a decent life. As one of the most educated and wealthy countries we should be leaders with other like countries and make overpopulation a major concern. Sadly, with the GQP taking control of Congress, their focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop, impeaching Biden for no other reason than their dear leader being rightfully impeached, and being influenced by election denying conspiracy theorists, serious action will have to wait. Rick McNamer Smith River
FOX40

Senate minority leader-elect Brian Jones on his new leadership role

(Inside California Politics) — California Senator Brian Jones, R-Santee, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his selection as the next Senate minority leader.  Sen. Jones will succeed current Senate minority leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in January.  Sen. Jones also discusses his proposal to limit homeless encampments near sensitive community areas, as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

New Senate bill to focus on expanding school choice

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Empowering parents to choose their child’s education is one of the main focuses in this upcoming legislative session. If passed, Senate Bill 176 would create an education savings account program that would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school, online schooling or private tutors.
SAN BENITO, TX
The Independent

RCN ready to ‘press pause’ on strikes if Health Secretary agrees to pay talks

The Royal College of Nursing has offered to “press pause” on planned strike action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agrees to negotiate properly on pay.The offer, first reported in The Observer, came on Saturday evening ahead of the first wave of planned strike action next week.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, told the newspaper that she was willing to press pause on the walkout by thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland if he agreed to come to the table and discuss...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy