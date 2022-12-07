28-Year-Old Jessica Farris Died In Motor Vehicle Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on U.S highway 171.

In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.

A 3-year-old passenger who was in a child safety seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

After being transported to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, Farris was declared dead from her injuries.

She wasn't using a seat belt, according to the police.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

