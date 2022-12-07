28-Year-Old Jessica Farris Died In Motor Vehicle Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.
The accident happened on U.S highway 171.
In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.
A 3-year-old passenger who was in a child safety seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
After being transported to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, Farris was declared dead from her injuries.
She wasn't using a seat belt, according to the police.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at the moment.
December 7, 2022
Source: KTBS
Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™
- Louisiana Accident News - Statewide
- New Orleans Accident News
- Baton Rouge Accident News
- Shreveport Accident News
- Search My City in Louisiana
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0