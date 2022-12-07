‘I’ll miss you’: Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football

‘I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready,’ Hazard wrote on Instagram.

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement in the wake of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar. The 31-year-old revealed the decision on his social media account less than a week after his side were eliminated following a goalless draw with Croatia.

Hazard, who made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, wrote: “A page turns today... thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”

The Real Madrid winger earned 126 international caps, scoring 33 goals and captaining his country 56 times. However, he played in a minor role during the World Cup campaign, playing an hour in the win against Canada and the defeat by Morocco, coming on for the final three minutes and added time in the match against Croatia.

Hazard made 245 appearances for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, helping the Stamford Bridge club to two Premier League titles and two Europa League wins.

His Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne tweeted: “What a journey it has been. Congratulations, Capi. You’ll be missed!”