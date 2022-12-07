Read full article on original website
datafloq.com
Introduction To The Data Structure
The data structure is the collection of data elements that effectively organize and store data in a computer to be used effectively. Data structures include arrays, Linked Lists, Stacks, Queues, etc. Data structures are employed extensively in every area of computer science, including operating systems, compiler design, artificial intelligence, graphics, and many others.
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Brings a brand-New Method Called ‘ANGIE’ That Efficiently Records Reusable Co-Speech Gesture Patterns And Fine-Grained Rhythmic Movements
Humans typically use co-speech gestures to express their thoughts in addition to spoken channels throughout the everyday conversation. These nonverbal cues improve speech comprehension and establish the communicator’s credibility. As a result, teaching the social robot conversational abilities is an essential first step in enabling human-machine contact. To accomplish this, researchers work on co-speech gesture generation, synthesizing audio-coherent human gesture sequences as structural human representations. The target speaker’s appearance information, which is essential for human perception, is absent from such a representation. It has been shown that creating real-world subjects in the image domain is highly desirable in audio-driven talking head synthesis.
datafloq.com
Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises
Interaction, communication, and emotional approach are the key characteristics of humans. However, as digital transformation in modern enterprises reaches new heights, AI and ML tools have mostly replaced the role of humans in interactions. Chatbots and AI-based call attendants are gaining ground swiftly while diminishing the need for human interaction....
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
crowdfundinsider.com
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
TechCrunch
Smartynames uses AI to find you the perfect domain name
It’s free and super easy to use; you type in a prompt (say, “My company will be a news site that covers all things startups and technology,” just to pick something completely out of the air), and the AI will process the prompt and come up with a bunch of ideas for domain names, then check if they are available. The availability checker itself isn’t entirely reliable; it will show domains that are “for sale” as “available” — technically, that does mean they are available, of course, but it’ll be left as an exercise to the reader whether a domain that costs $10,000 is available or not.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
Business Insider
The importance of driving responsible AI
Organizations are increasingly depending upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist humans in decision making. It can be leveraged by organizations to help improve customer interactions, proactively address risk and fraud, and accelerate time-to-market for goods and services. But these organizations need to be able to understand their AI and ML models before they can be operationalized and used in crucial business processes. Responsible AI has become a requirement for the successful adoption of AI for many organizations.
Control Engineering
Digital twin benefits for process manufacturers
Digital twins drive agility and the convergence of understanding to enable effective decision-making by providing full knowledge of its historical performance. Digital twins can drive improvements through advanced data analytics and operational insights by utilizing massive amounts of information. A digital twin is a representation of a human, device, system,...
techaiapp.com
Solving IoT Security Issues with Embedded Microcontrollers
The Internet of Things is no longer a buzzword but has become an integral part of our lives. Every sector, from healthcare to manufacturing, uses IoT devices. However, while the total number of devices has been forecasted to reach 83 billion by 2024, security remains a significant concern. Without proper security measures, any connected IoT device is vulnerable to a breach, function loss, or hacking to steal user data or manipulate the system. This paper examines how IoT security can be addressed with embedded MCUs.
datafloq.com
How to Elevate Your Customer Interactions Using Conversational AI
The customer experience is the lynchpin for the success of any digital offering. In the era of competitiveness, businesses are vying with each other to get a bigger pie of customers and revenues. However, given the heightened customer expectations for quality software products and services, brands are under pressure to perform. They need to create personalized customer experiences and elevate interactions using technologies such as conversational AI. For the past few years, the customer support function has been disrupted by conversational AI solutions. It is believed that AI services for customer interactions will reach $15 billion in revenue by 2024. Also, around 20% of customer interactions are expected to be handled by conversational AI bots by 2022.
The Next Web
Forget about algorithms and models — learn how to solve problems first
Almost weekly a friend or an acquaintance asks me, “I want to learn to code; which language should I start with?” More or less bi-weekly I get a DM on LinkedIn starting with, “My son should start programming; what is the best language for him?”. It’s not...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
datafloq.com
Population Health: Panel Management Next Level
Join NowName: Population Health: Panel Management Next Level. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. How can you, as a healthcare professional, identify patients that share the same risk of an adverse event? How do you transform your healthcare practice in such a way that you are not only able to provide proactive care but you are also able to improve the health of populations at risk? In this course you will learn how to apply the panel management approach to tackle these questions in order to change from reactive to proactive care. You will learn how to empanel (patient)groups that share the same risk and how you can allocate the appropriate intervention to each panel of patients. From there you will dive into ways to transform current workflows for optimal in-reach and out-reach care both at the cultural and behavioral change level.
