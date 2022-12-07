Read full article on original website
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
Peggy Ann (Hicks) Autery, age 82, formerly of LaFollette
Peggy Ann (Hicks) Autery, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, formerly of the Whitman Hollow Community of La Follette, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. She was born on October 25, 1940, to the late Lewis Thomas Hicks and Alvis Evelyn (Lester) Hicks...
It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
Noah Asher, age 89 of LaFollette
Mr. Noah Asher, age 89 of LaFollette passed away, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home in Knoxville. He was born October 12, 1933, and raised in Straight Creek, KY. He was drafted into the Army, and turned 18 in Korea. He served 2 years in Artillery and was Honorably Discharged as Corporal. Noah was a member of Campbell County Honor Guard for 10 years. He lived in Cincinnati, OH with his wife, Doris until retiring from General Motors, then moving to LaFollette in 1984, and building their dream home. He also built and owned Pro Angler Shop for years, and was well known for Asher’s Custom Built Fishing Rods. Noah was a hard working man with a lot of self taught skills. He would say “Buddy I don’t have time for that I Gotta Work.” Noah was a Christ follower and was baptized on June 20, 1999. A Member of One Love Church, Noah read his Bible daily and witnessed everywhere he went. Preceded in death by his loving Wife, Doris Asher, Parents, George and Lillie, Sister, Maggie, Brother Clifford, Step-Son Bill Hoskins, and a Grandson.
Beth Anne (Parrott) Lowe, age 56, of La Follette
Age 56 of La Follette, Tennessee passed away Wednesday December 07, 2022, at her home. She was born July 13, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio. Father: William Parrott & wife Vauda (Faulkner) Parrott. Brother: Brent Parrott. Special Aunt: Martha Gibson. Uncle: James Bernie Gibson. A host of friends & family to...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Body found in lake is that of former police officer, Rescue Squad member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Few details are emerging from the investigation surrounding the discovery of a body in Norris Lake on Tuesday morning. However, officials with the La Follette Rescue Squad, who recovered the body, announce that it’s been identified as that of former squad member and retired law enforcement officer Curtis “Curt” Jesse.
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
One person goes to hospital another to jail in Wednesday shooting
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) –An arrest has been made in a Wednesday afternoon disturbance and shooting. investigators with the Detective Division of the La Follette Police Department arrested 29-year old Tiphani Rashel Taylor on an aggravated assault charge. Taylor is accused of shooting her live in boyfriend who is listed...
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
James Robert Yowell Jr., age 63, of LaFollette
James Robert Yowell Jr., age 63, of LaFollette went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and a Marine Corps Veteran. Preceded in death by parents: James and Gladys Yowell and sisters: Diane Ortiz and Pattie Yowell. Survived...
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The LaFollette Police Department said a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday with a gunshot wound after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. They said officers were sent to the Linden Avenue area for the domestic disturbance, with...
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend still in jail, he’s recovering
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the buttocks earlier this week remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning. The shooting occurred at the home the couple shares in Linden Park, according to La Follette Police. HERE is a related story. Officials...
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
