Mr. Noah Asher, age 89 of LaFollette passed away, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home in Knoxville. He was born October 12, 1933, and raised in Straight Creek, KY. He was drafted into the Army, and turned 18 in Korea. He served 2 years in Artillery and was Honorably Discharged as Corporal. Noah was a member of Campbell County Honor Guard for 10 years. He lived in Cincinnati, OH with his wife, Doris until retiring from General Motors, then moving to LaFollette in 1984, and building their dream home. He also built and owned Pro Angler Shop for years, and was well known for Asher’s Custom Built Fishing Rods. Noah was a hard working man with a lot of self taught skills. He would say “Buddy I don’t have time for that I Gotta Work.” Noah was a Christ follower and was baptized on June 20, 1999. A Member of One Love Church, Noah read his Bible daily and witnessed everywhere he went. Preceded in death by his loving Wife, Doris Asher, Parents, George and Lillie, Sister, Maggie, Brother Clifford, Step-Son Bill Hoskins, and a Grandson.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO