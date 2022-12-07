Our little learners in kindergarten are working hard to learn all their capital and lower case letters, sounds, and numbers 1-20 by Christmas. We celebrate them when they pass off each goal by adding their names to our classroom "wall of fame" and officially induct them into our letters, sounds, or numbers club. It can be a lot of work, but they are highly motivated and excited when they accomplish this goal! We are so proud of them and we are excited to keep adding more little learners to our club. We love our kinders!

8 DAYS AGO