ICYF, McCoy True Value, and KNIA Radio Partner for Breakfast with Santa Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is partnering with McCoy True Value, the Indianola Noon Lions, and KNIA Radio to host the annual Breakfast with Santa event tomorrow, inviting children and families for breakfast and meeting with Santa. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families will be available,...
Record Year for Christmas Tour of Homes
Visit Pella reports a record year for ticket sales for the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Nearly 3,000 were sold for the three day event featuring four homes in Pella decorated for the Christmas season, according to Visit Pella Director Ann Frost. She is thankful to the homeowners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tour possible. Frost also attributes a lot of the success to the increased numbers for the many events going on in town, including the Kerstmarkt Christmas Market on the Molengracht. Hear more about this year’s holiday season in Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Home for the Holidays Tomorrow Night
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tomorrow night on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.
ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser Saturday
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser is Saturday, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be Saturday beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
National Balloon Classic Museum Hosting Special Christmas Event
The National Balloon Classic Museum will be open for a special Christmas event on Saturday. The museum will feature special deals and refreshments available, with free admission to view over 200 years of ballooning history in Indianola and across the country. The event will be one of the last chances to view the museum work until 2023, as it will close for January and February on December 30th. For more information, click below.
Cat Adoption Stopped at Marion County Humane Society
An unknown illness is currently making cats at the Marion County Humane Society sick. Adoptions of cats are being suspended at this time at the Humane Society. Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Well, we have some cats that seem to have upper respiratory problems. They also are having like crusty eyes and sneezing and coughing.So we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to halt adoptions until we can determine exactly what is wrong with them. We don’t want anyone going home with a sick cat, or infecting other cats if it’s contagious. Which we don’t know that either at this point.”
Christmas Entertainment Continues This Weekend
Christmas-themed entertainment continues this weekend in Pella. A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform Christmas Candlelight Concerts under the direction of Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, professor of music and M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music. Christmas Candlelight concerts in Pella will be at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. Tickets for adults are $15; students up to age 12 and senior citizens are $12; and free to those who present a Central ID. To reserve seats, visit central.universitytickets.com.
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Today
The annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south central Iowa begins today, a partnership between the Indianola and Madison County Chambers of Commerce and the Adel partners to link shops, boutiques, restaurants, breweries, and more over three counties. The tour will be a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip that includes the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area, Winterset and Madison County, and the City of Adel. The tour features 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured. Find maps of all participating businesses below.
Charles Tighe
Services for Charles “Ed” Tighe, 92, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh or the First Lutheran Church. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Leadership Class
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Economic Development Director Rachel Gocken about the Warren County Leadership Institute Class. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Eugene Meier
Funeral services for Eugene Meier age 92 of Pella will be Friday December 16th at 10:30am at the Fremount Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Cedar Township Memorial Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 until service time. Memorials may be made to Worldwide Mobility or Wesley Life Hospice.
Let’s Talk Pella – Season of Gratitude at Central
Mary Benedict with Central College discusses the Season of Gratitude at Central College. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Central College’s Kate Nesbit Writes Chapter in Book
Kate Nesbit, Central College assistant professor of English, co-authored a chapter in the newly released book, “Writing the Classroom: Pedagogical Documents as Rhetorical Genres.”. “Writing the Classroom” explores how faculty compose and use pedagogical documents to establish classroom expectations and teaching practices. The chapter, titled “Toward the Learning to...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tim McBride
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tim McBride, Knoxville Middle School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville Middle School Winter Concert. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Wilomi Dayle Penman
A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola City Council Discusses Relationship with Chamber
The Indianola City Council received an update from new Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger about the direction of the chamber and the relationship between the city and the chamber. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the city contributes funding for the chamber each year, and he is excited about their direction.
Community Encouraged To Help Slow the Spread of Seasonal Respiratory Illnesses
Pella Regional Health Center released a statement Friday that their leadership and staff are “very concerned” about the increasing incidence of respiratory illnesses. This includes RSV, COVID-19, and influenza in the communities they serve at this time. “Out of respect for our patients and staff, we are asking...
Central College Hosts Women’s Leadership Conference
Central College recently hosted its 4th annual Women’s Leadership Conference . The event brought together 27 women at the end of November to discuss women’s leadership, knowledge, skill building and values. The keynote speaker was Kristina Stanger, a 2000 Central graduate, attorney and shareholder with Iowa’s largest law...
Carl Schuring
Funeral services for Carl Schuring will be held at 10:00am, Monday, December 12th at Otley Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
