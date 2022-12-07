What does Gabapentin do for dogs? Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine. It’s commonly prescribed for humans to combat seizures and nerve-related pains, but not a lot of people realize it’s also an effective medication for dogs. Your veterinarian is the best person to advise you about this medication. But, doing your own research can give you peace of mind and reassurance that you know exactly what your beloved pet is getting. So, in this guide, I’ll explain the different situations Gabapentin may be prescribed in, what it does for our dogs, and the potential side effects.

20 DAYS AGO