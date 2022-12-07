ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic Police are currently investigating threats, incident

Dec. 9—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating threats made against Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo, as well as an incident involving a person who claimed his rights were violated by Willimantic Police Officer Amber Prose. Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said town staff have been "under attack" by...
After 2-year-old was hospitalized for ingesting marijuana and cocaine, Winthrop couple charged

Dec. 10—WINTHROP — A couple has been charged one year after their child ingested marijuana and cocaine and was hospitalized. On Thursday, state police charged Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 33, and Lisa A. Pitts, 30, both of Winthrop, with a felony count of second-degree reckless endangerment, along with two felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, one of which is for intent to sell. They're also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
Man faces fentanyl, cocaine, trafficking charges after Framingham arrest

FRAMINGHAM - A man who once served federal prison time after he was identified as a founder of a violent Framingham street gang is once again in trouble with the law. Framingham Police, working with the Metrowest Drug Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police, arrested James Salvi, 37, on Friday after an investigation.
