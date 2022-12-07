ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

House Republicans form new ‘education reform’ committee

The Iowa House of Representatives will have a new committee for the upcoming session to take up bills on major changes to the state education system. House Speaker Pat Grassley will chair the new Education Reform Committee for the 2023 session, according to a news release. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, will head the existing Education Committee.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee

Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate

The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
Congressional couch trip

Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
