kniakrls.com
Central College Hosts Women’s Leadership Conference
Central College recently hosted its 4th annual Women’s Leadership Conference . The event brought together 27 women at the end of November to discuss women’s leadership, knowledge, skill building and values. The keynote speaker was Kristina Stanger, a 2000 Central graduate, attorney and shareholder with Iowa’s largest law...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Season of Gratitude at Central
Mary Benedict with Central College discusses the Season of Gratitude at Central College. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Holiday Heroes Returning Soon in Pella
A returning program for the Pella Police Department aims to brighten the holidays for dozens of children. Holiday Heroes returns later this month, and Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says volunteers from Pella Fire and Pella Ambulance will partner with kids from Pella and Pella Christian schools to buy presents for their families and themselves.
kniakrls.com
Record Year for Christmas Tour of Homes
Visit Pella reports a record year for ticket sales for the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Nearly 3,000 were sold for the three day event featuring four homes in Pella decorated for the Christmas season, according to Visit Pella Director Ann Frost. She is thankful to the homeowners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tour possible. Frost also attributes a lot of the success to the increased numbers for the many events going on in town, including the Kerstmarkt Christmas Market on the Molengracht. Hear more about this year’s holiday season in Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosting Lighted Parade Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade in addition to tomorrow’s festivities on the square. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
kniakrls.com
Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour Starts Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa tomorrow and Saturday. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
kniakrls.com
ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser Saturday
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser is Saturday, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be Saturday beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Home for the Holidays Tomorrow Night
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the annual Home for the Holidays event tomorrow night on the downtown Indianola square. The public is invited for a night of activities including Santa Claus, music, and horse drawn carriage rides among many others, while the downtown businesses will have special deals and refreshments available for those who want to get their Christmas shopping done locally.
kniakrls.com
Charles Tighe
Services for Charles “Ed” Tighe, 92, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh or the First Lutheran Church. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Wilomi Dayle Penman
A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Band and Choir Concert set for Monday
The Melcher-Dallas Band and Choir program for students in grades five through 12th grade is scheduled for Monday, December 12th at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria. It is a free concert with around 50 students involved in the event. Mrs. Fox is the band director and Brian Kingrey is...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Special Olympics
Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Township Fire Department Santa Program
The Knoxville Township Fire Department is putting on a Santa program for Adopting a Kid. Applications need to be turned in right away as today is the deadline to Adopt a Kid and give gifts for children 14 years of age and younger. The applications can be picked up at The Well in Knoxville or at Stanley’s Service. Applications can be dropped off at the Knoxville Township Fire Department.
kniakrls.com
Trevor James Rus
Memorial Services for Trevor James Rus age 54, of Tracy will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 1:30pm at Riverside Community Church in Knoxville. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be designated for the family. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Discusses Relationship with Chamber
The Indianola City Council received an update from new Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger about the direction of the chamber and the relationship between the city and the chamber. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the city contributes funding for the chamber each year, and he is excited about their direction.
kniakrls.com
Santa will be at the Knoxville Library Saturday
The Knoxville Police Reserves are holding a fundraising event Saturday, December 10 at the Knoxville Public Library. The event is called Photos with Santa. Santa will be available for pictures from 10 a.m. until noon. Meredith Clark, a member of the Knoxville Police Reserves tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s going to...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tim McBride
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tim McBride, Knoxville Middle School Band Director as we talk about the Knoxville Middle School Winter Concert. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
“Scrooge” Coming to Second Reformed Church
“Scrooge,” a family-friendly adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17 at Pella’s Second Reformed Church. The performance starts at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Chris Allen, a Pella resident, plays Ebenezer Scrooge and will be accompanied by several local voice actors.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Wrestling Wins Nailbiter, Girls Fall to DCG, Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa
Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa. The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams both started 1-0 in Little Hawkeye Conference play after sweeping Newton last Friday, and both teams will attempt to stay unblemished on the season as they host Oskaloosa tonight. The Indians girls played a...
