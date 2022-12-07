Visit Pella reports a record year for ticket sales for the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Nearly 3,000 were sold for the three day event featuring four homes in Pella decorated for the Christmas season, according to Visit Pella Director Ann Frost. She is thankful to the homeowners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the tour possible. Frost also attributes a lot of the success to the increased numbers for the many events going on in town, including the Kerstmarkt Christmas Market on the Molengracht. Hear more about this year’s holiday season in Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO