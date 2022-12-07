Read full article on original website
Related
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
WCVB
State police identify driver killed in pickup truck crash on I-495 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police on Friday identified the 53-year-old woman who died Thursday night after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m., occurred on the southbound side of the highway near mile...
WCVB
Canton police cruiser struck by vehicle on Interstate 95
CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police Department cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 at 12:30 a.m., officials said. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
WCVB
Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square
MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions
Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
WCVB
16 residents displaced after car slams into East Boston home
BOSTON — More than a dozen residents of East Boston were displaced Thursday afternoon after a car slammed into their home. The Boston Fire Department responded to the crash, involving a silver Ford Escape, at approximately 2 p.m. The SUV crashed into the front of a home at 106 London St.
WCVB
Driver dead following one-car crash on I-495 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Emergency medical crews were unable to save the life of a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, occurred on the southbound side of the highway...
WCVB
Acton police seek to charge 85-year-old woman in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen
ACTON, Mass. — An investigation involving surveillance video and a search warrant led police to seek charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a November hit-and-run that seriously injured a 13-year-old Massachusetts boy. The crash near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street in Acton occurred at...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Hundreds of families ride 'North Pole Express' at Boston's South Station
BOSTON — A popular children's story came to life inside Boston's South Station on Sunday. Nearly a thousand families got to ride the "North Pole Express" train for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event is hosted by Keolis, the company that operates...
WCVB
Drivers who died in wrong-way crash involving boat on Route 20 in Charlton, Massachusetts, identified
CHARLTON, Mass. — Two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Route 20 in Charlton were identified by Massachusetts State Police. The fatal crash happened at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Carroll Hill Road. A 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound on the eastbound side...
WCVB
Man rescued from giant crane at South Boston's Conley Terminal after medical emergency
BOSTON — A worker in Boston had to be rescued from a crane on Friday after having a medical emergency, according to fire officials. First responders were called to Conley Terminal in South Boston after a repair technician working in one of the giant cranes had a medical incident.
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
WCVB
Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
WCVB
2 teens arrested in connection with Boston shooting near K-8 school, tire shop
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said the two suspects were arrested between the hours of 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on warrants issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
WCVB
Driver accused in connection with deadly Apple Store crash makes bail
HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham is out on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week after making bail, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store, smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.
WCVB
Driver to spend 6 months in prison in fatal crash that killed Needham High School students
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison but will only spend six months behind bars in a crash that killed two teenagers in Needham. Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted of motor vehicle homicide in the crash that killed 16-year-old Talia...
