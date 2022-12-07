ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

WCVB

Canton police cruiser struck by vehicle on Interstate 95

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police Department cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 at 12:30 a.m., officials said. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
CANTON, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square

MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
MILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions

Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

16 residents displaced after car slams into East Boston home

BOSTON — More than a dozen residents of East Boston were displaced Thursday afternoon after a car slammed into their home. The Boston Fire Department responded to the crash, involving a silver Ford Escape, at approximately 2 p.m. The SUV crashed into the front of a home at 106 London St.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver dead following one-car crash on I-495 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Emergency medical crews were unable to save the life of a 53-year-old Massachusetts woman after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, occurred on the southbound side of the highway...
BELLINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Person shot near block of businesses in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting near a block of businesses in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Police confirmed one person was shot in the area of 484B Centre St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
WCVB

2 teens arrested in connection with Boston shooting near K-8 school, tire shop

BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police. Boston police said the two suspects were arrested between the hours of 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on warrants issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver accused in connection with deadly Apple Store crash makes bail

HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham is out on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week after making bail, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store, smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.
HINGHAM, MA

